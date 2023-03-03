The Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market is forecast to grow by $ 18,596.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period

Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market and is forecast to grow by $ 18,596.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246343/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for smart road infrastructure, increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices.

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market is segmented as below:
By Connectivity
• Cellular
• DSRC

By Vehicle Type
• Passenger
• Commercial

By Geography
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of autonomous cab and parcel delivery fleets and integration of IoT powered by ai technology in automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market covers the following areas:
• Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market sizing
• Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market forecast
• Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lear Corp., Neusoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Unex Technology Corp., and Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. Also, the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
