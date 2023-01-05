ReportLinker

Today, consumers expect their cars to offer features that enhance safety, comfort, and convenience. Over the years, every electronically controlled feature added to vehicles demanded its own electronic control unit (ECU) and supporting communication interfaces, adding more components and burdening vehicle electrical/electronic (EE) architecture with complexity, weight, and cost.

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Electrical/Electronic (EE) Architecture Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379223/?utm_source=GNW





A typical premium sedan would house about 100 ECUs and a kilometre-long wiring harness but would not be future proof.Megatrends such as CASE convergence are expected to augment this burden as a growing number of features are added under each domain.



These advanced features will require higher processing speed, no latency, and a V2X enabler.



To manage these concerns and meet the requirements, automakers and the vehicle development ecosystem are reconsidering the legacy approach and architectural design.



With the advent of battery-electric and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), OEMs plan to redesign platform layers ground up, starting with vehicle EE architecture, built on high-performance computers and Ethernet backbone.

Author: Varun Murthy

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379223/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



