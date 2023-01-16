Global Vegan Fashion Market to Reach US$ 835.7 Bn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
Burlingame, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan fashion market was valued at US$ 451.7 Bn in 2021 to US$ 835.7 by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vegan Fashion Market:
During the forecast period, increasing demand for vegan products in the market such as footwear, clothing, cosmetics, and others can emerging economies is expected to drive the global vegan fashion market growth. Rising demand for vegan products and its various benefits to the hair and skin such as chemical-free and environmental friendly can helps to propel the vegan fashion market growth.
Due to the wide variety of product types, vegan fashion has seen essential growth in the global vegan fashion market during the forecast period. Vegan fashion manufacturing companies are continuously incorporating vegan products in a variety of cosmetics, footwear, clothing, and others can help to boost the sales of vegan products in the coming years.
The increasing number of new startups offering vegan fashion products and the expansion of the vegan industry will further drive the global vegan fashion market growth in the upcoming years For instance, in August 2022, a plant-based skin and hair care brand, ‘OrgaGlo’ has joined India's personal care and cosmetic industry with 18 different products, the products are categorized under baby care, hair care, face care, and body care. These vegan and animal cruelty-free products can help OrgaGlo to increase the sale of vegan cosmetics in the Indian Market.
Key Market Takeaways
The global vegan fashion market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In China, the vegan fashion market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace over the next ten years, due to the increasing number of plant-based alternative startups such as Good Catch and rising consumer demand for natural products.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global vegan fashion market include SUSI Studio, Insecta Shoes Canada Inc., ROMBAUT, In The Soulshine, Della La LLC, Reformation, Alabama Chanin, Wawwa, Doshi FCSA, Hiareth Collective, Komodo Fashion, Brave Gentle Man, ECOALF, Rapanui, and Tact & Stone.
Major players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for globl vegan fashion market. For instance, in March 2021, a vegan cosmetic manufacturing brand, ‘Artistry’ launched a new skincare product such as compact that is powered by innovative technology skin science, and vegan phytonutrients with good ingredients and develop the product for healthy beauty.
Market Segmentation:
Global Vegan Fashion Market, By Product Type
Footwear
Accessories
Clothing
Others
Global Vegan Fashion Market, By Gender
Men
Women
Global Vegan Fashion Market, By Price Point
Premium
Economic
Global Vegan Fashion Market, By Distribution Channel
Offline
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
Online
Global Vegan Fashion Market, By Region:
North America
By Country:
U.S.
Canada
Europe
By Country:
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
By Country:
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
By Sub-region:
Middle East
Africa
