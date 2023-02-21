The Global Vacuum Cleaner Market size is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period

A vacuum cleaner is a simple electric device that uses an air pump to collect dust and dirt from floors and other surfaces. A variation in air pressure is responsible for creating the suction in a vacuum.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028"
The pressure within the machine is decreased by a fan powered by an electric motor, which is frequently a universal motor. The dust is then effectively sucked into the bag as a result of atmospheric pressure forcing air across the surrounding objects like the carpet and through the nozzle.

According to tests, vacuuming may eliminate 96% of mature and 100% of baby fleas. High-efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA) filters are increasingly becoming a common feature in many household vacuum cleaners. These filters are clean as well as work well against many dangerous bacteria, dust mites, and other impurities. In vacuum cleaners utilizing HEPA filters, UV disinfection technology is also provided. These filters are also easy to clean and maintain as they can be cleaned with water.

One of the main factors influencing the demand for them in the residential sector is the reduction in the time left for conducting home tasks as a result of the Work from Home (WFH) paradigm. Other important drivers responsible for the market’s expansion include changing lifestyles, high disposable incomes, the rising purchasing power of the middle class, an increasing working population, and the need for equipment and appliances that are convenient to use.

Additionally, the development of robotic vacuum cleaners that are able to clean an area without the assistance of a human is also anticipated to benefit the market and fuel market expansion. For instance, Xiaomi introduced the Mijia sweeping robotic vacuum. This device aids in deep cleaning and gets rid of tough stains without the help of a person. The Mijia app can be used to control the gadget. The user can link the robot vacuum to additional smart home gadgets with the aid of this software.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to COVID-19, an increase in vacuum cleaner adoption has been noted. Vacuum cleaners are being used and preferred in a variety of locations to clean the area and lessen the risk of spreading dangerous illnesses to people. The COVID-19 outbreak established a number of limitations and requirements. As a result, it increased the need for cleaning personnel and contributed to a growth in the use of vacuum cleaners. This technology has been shown to be highly effective for thorough Cleaning and disinfection. Additionally, more hospitals were using robotic vacuum cleaners as it ensures hassle-free, automatic Cleaning of any living or working environment. The emergence of COVID-19 altered consumer preferences and opened up new market prospects. While initially seeing a decline in output, the vacuum cleaners market has been seen to rise steadily overall.

Market Growth Factors

Growing awareness of indoor health as well as lung diseases and allergies

According to one definition, allergic diseases are immune system hypersensitivity disorders brought on by allergic inflammation induced by an allergen. Globally, respiratory allergies are one of the most prevalent types of allergies, and their incidence is rising. Numerous epidemiological studies have determined that the prevalence of these allergies ranges from 10 to 30%, with metropolitan regions often having a higher incidence of these allergies than rural ones. Therefore, the prevalence of allergies and lung diseases is pushing people to invest in vacuum cleaners, which in turn is boosting the growth of the market.

Rising adoption of independent, technologically advanced, and economical vacuum cleaners

The development of eco-friendly vacuum cleaners is a major priority for manufacturers. The biggest opportunity for vacuum cleaner market players appears to be investing in integrated IoT technology, artificial intelligence, robots, and improvements in vacuum cleaners, including air filter technology, UV sterilization, and video surveillance by suppliers. Additionally, there is a growing market for autonomous home vacuum cleaners as a result of the general desire to cut down on cleaning time, particularly in households with several working members. Hence, the incorporation of innovative technologies in autonomous vacuum cleaners is significantly aiding in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Market Restraining Factors

High cost of vacuum cleaners and associated high electricity bills

There is a huge affordability problem with many high-end vacuum cleaners. In developing nations, the middle class cannot afford advanced and highly efficient vacuum cleaners owing to their high prices. For instance, an advanced vacuum cleaner can cost between US$ 1,300 and 1,700, which is pricey when compared to other cleaning supplies for the home. Additionally, expensive maintenance costs are a major hindrance for household vacuum cleaners. Hence, these factors might force users to not buy vacuum cleaners and thus hamper the growth of the market.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the vacuum cleaner market is categorized into canister, central, drum, robotic, upright, wet & dry, and others. The upright segment acquired a promising growth rate in the vacuum cleaner market in 2021. Large surface areas covered by upright vacuum cleaners make them helpful in large homes. Traditional upright vacuum cleaners have been used from earlier times. A greater standard of cleaning precision is being introduced to household tasks, and health standards are both being improved by the rising popularity of upright vacuum cleaners.

Distribution Channel Outlook

On the basis of distribution channel, the vacuum cleaner market is divided into online and offline. The online segment recorded the largest revenue share in the vacuum cleaner market in 2021. The expansion can be linked to the worldwide application of lockdown measures with varied degrees of rigor to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Since cleaning has become a necessary component of daily life across all application domains, businesses have shifted to selling their goods online. The process of selling and demonstrating products virtually made a significant contribution to the segment’s growth.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the vacuum cleaner market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the vacuum cleaner market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the vacuum cleaner market in 2021. Some of the main variables influencing demand for vacuum cleaners in the Asia Pacific region include the substantial presence of local businesses, the accessibility of inexpensive goods, and customers’ high purchasing power. In addition, in emerging nations like India, Vietnam, Thailand, etc., the demand for vacuums is being aided by the growing electrification of remote regions and the widespread usage of online sales platforms.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Haier Group Corporation, and Emerson Electric Co. are the forerunners in the Vacuum Cleaner Market. Companies such as Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, BISSELL, Inc., and iRobot Corporation are some of the key innovators in Vacuum Cleaner Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Dyson Limited, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Group Corporation, iRobot Corporation (Amazon.com, Inc.), Neato Robotics, Inc. (Vorwerk & Co. KG), Nilfisk Holding A/S, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and BISSELL, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Vacuum Cleaner Market

Product Launches and Expansions:

Oct-2022: Neato Robotics globally launched Neato Fragrance Pods and filters meant for Neato D-Series intelligent robot vacuums. The new supplement products join the already existing portfolio of accessories allowing customers to have a more personalized cleaning experience based on their requirements.

Jul-2022: Emerson introduced ProTeam GoFit Series. The new product is available in multiple versions, 3-qt, 6-qt, 6-qt PLUS, and 10-qt, and is equipped with interchangeable lower and upper velcro pads.

Jun-2022: Haier launched the 2-in-1 dry & wet mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. The new product comes with Google Home Assistant, 2.4 GHz WI-Fi, can be controlled through a remote and has 2600 mAh battery. The new product launch strengthens Haier’s smart home solutions product offerings.

May-2022: Haier launched Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner TH27U1, Haier’s first robotic cleaner in India. The new product is equipped with a 2600mAh battery, has a run time of up to 90 minutes, and comes with a 600ml storage tank. The product also features voice commands and scheduling cleaning tasks.

Apr-2022: Panasonic India unveiled MC-YL633, a premium dry vacuum cleaner. The new product is equipped with a 2000W motor and an 18L dust tank. The new vacuum cleaner caters to the needs of multiple industries including households, the F&B industry, the carpet industry, etc.

Mar-2022: Panasonic introduced MC-SB85KH047 in Malaysia. The new tangle-free hair cordless stick vacuum cleaner is available in three versions and is best suited for homes with pets and kids.

Feb-2022: Kärcher launched two new vacuum cleaners, VC 4 Cordless myHome and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily, both the devices are battery-powered and cordless. The vacuum cleaners are available in yellow standard and white premium colors. The two new products expand Kärcher’s cordless devices portfolio.

Jan-2022: ECOVACS unveiled DEEBOT X1, a range of cleaning robots. The new series features fully automated and supreme robotic mop and vacuum cleaning systems.

Jul-2021: ECOVACS ROBOTICS unveiled a series of floor-cleaning robots in India. The series includes the following models, DEEBOT 500, DEEBOT U2 PRO, DEEBOT OZMO 950, and DEEBOT OZMO T8.

Jun-2021: Dyson introduced the Omni-glide vacuum cleaner. Omni-glid is a cord-free vacuum cleaner engineered to clean hard floors. The new product launch broadens Dyson’s vacuum cleaner product portfolio.

Mar-2021: Dyson introduced Dyson V15 Detect. V15 Detect is a cord-free vacuum cleaner, designed to locate hidden dust, and also comes with an acoustic piezo sensor.

Sep-2020: Neato Robotics introduced D10, D9, and D8, range of premium intelligent robot vacuums. The D10 comes with a true HEPA filter, a runtime of up to 150 minutes, and is based on the recent LaserSmartTM LIDAR-based technology. Neato D9 is equipped with Neato’s flagship LaserSmartTM technology and comes with an Ultra-Performance HEPA-style filter. The Neato D8 is also equipped with LaserSmartTM technology and has a runtime of up to 90 minutes. The product launch demonstrates Neato’s devotion to making life easy and effortless by using robotics.

Feb-2020: Panasonic unveiled the Panasonic Extreme Series Vacuum Cleaners across the Middle East. The new series is the industry’s first detachable drum vacuum cleaner and is available in five models, MC-YL999, MC-YL989, MC-YL798, MC-YL788, and MC-YL778. The series is engineered keeping into consideration the needs of customers in the Middle East.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jan-2020: iRobot came into partnership with IFTTT, a US-based developer of an open-ended connectivity platform. The partnership involves jointly working to enable customers to integrate their devices with more ease. The partnership further improves iRobot’s connected product base.

Geographical Expansions:

May-2021: Kärcher expanded its global footprint by establishing a new manufacturing plant in Romania. The new plant would manufacture vacuum cleaners, and would also provide towards Kärcher’s aim of doubling its business in Romania.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Application

• Residential

• Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Food & Beverages

o Construction

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Commercial

o Hospital

o Hospitality

o Retail Stores

o Shopping Malls

o Others

By Product

• Canister

• Robotic

• Drum

• Wet & Dry

• Upright

• Central

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• Dyson Limited

• Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Haier Group Corporation

• iRobot Corporation (Amazon.com, Inc.)

• Neato Robotics, Inc. (Vorwerk & Co. KG)

• Nilfisk Holding A/S

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• BISSELL, Inc.

