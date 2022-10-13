Global Vacation Ownership Market is set to cross US$ 32 Bn by year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% With Growing Urge to Stay Healthy | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / The global vacation ownership market stands at US$ 11.2 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Vacation ownership market, better known as timeshares market, is expected to grow faster in the next 10 years than average owing to altering holiday tastes of the customers, rise in the number of international visitors, and likewise. With travel and tourism sector growing by leaps and bounds, especially in the post-Covid era, demand pertaining to timeshare accommodations is skyrocketing.

An interesting fact on this count is that numerous timeshare accommodation exchange companies have made an entry to the market. On these grounds, the customers can ‘exchange' their respective vacation lodging with the other timeshare owners' lodging in spite of it being in different locations.

The vacation ownership sector, as the name suggests, lets the customers use 100% furnished vacation homes as well as share ownership. Those who are inclined towards undertaking several vacation journeys every year end up adding more value to vacation ownership market. Plus, business travel is gaining popularity, which is, in turn, influencing increase in visits to resorts and hotels.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3741

Growing emphasis on wellness and health is driving the adoption of point-based vacations. In other words, the healthcare personnel are suggesting healthy vacations to follow the dictum "Healthy Mind in Healthy Body".

At the same time, short-term expansion over here is under the clouds. This is due to the fact that annual maintenance costs linked with vacation ownership accommodations could be difficult to incur due to rivalry from international as well as domestic competitors. Moreover, the maintenance costs mentioned above are mandatory, irrespective of facility being used. The other challenging factors could be hazards pertaining to cyclicality and seasonality of vacation ownership market. Future Market Insights has enlisted these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled "Vacation Ownership market".

Key Takeaways from the Vacation Ownership Market

  • North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to maximum visitors for vacation stays.

  • MEA is expected to pick up pace in the vacation ownership market in the near future due to South Africa turning out to be a well-developed market for vacation ownerships.

  • Coming to Europe, Spain is dominating the market, followed by France.

  • In the Asia-Pacific, countries like India are witnessing adventure travel like water rafting, scuba diving, surfing, kayaking, especially in people aged between 26 and 35. On the other hand, sustainable tourism is being asked for by middle-aged people. Also, Indians prefer package travel due to the safety factor involved in it.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vacation-ownership-sector-overview-and-forecast

"With people wanting to vacation at preferred places with preferred lodging, the vacation ownership market is bound to take-off in the near future", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Arena

  • SellMyTiimeshareNow.com (an active online marketplace for timeshares for rent and sale by the owner), in February 2022, declared that it witnessed 68% growth regarding buying and rental offer prices Y-o-Y.

  • According to AIRDA (All India Resort Development Association), in the year 2018, 350K families had subscribed to timeshare in India. The market, since then, has exceeded 3-5 Mn.

  • Disney Vacation Club provides resorts, which consist of villas including comforts of "being at home"; like private bedrooms, kitchen, and washer and dryer.

Vacation Ownership Market by Category

By Type:

  • Fixed week

  • Floating week

  • Points-based system.

By Tour Type:

  • Domestic

  • International

By Tourist Type:

  • Independent Traveler

  • Tour Group

  • Package Traveler

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking

  • Online Booking

  • In-Person Booking

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men

  • Women

  • Children

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 years

  • 26-35 Years

  • 36-45 Years

  • 46-55 Years

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3741

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

To be continued…!

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the vacation ownership market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

  • The research study is based on type (fixed week, floating week, and points-based system), by tour type (domestic and international), by tourists' type (independent traveller, tour group, and package traveler), by booking channel (phone booking, online booking, and in-person booking), by consumer orientation (men, women, and children), and by age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, and 46-55 years).

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Travel and Tourism Domain

Ski Vacation Market Share: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Ski Vacation Sector is estimated at US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032.

Burma Tourism Market Size: The Burma Tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 1.02 Million in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 2% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 1.52 Million by 2032.

Europe's Golden Generation Travel Market Trends: The Europe's Golden Generation Travel Market is estimated to reach US$ 68 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 4% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 88.81 Bn by 2032.

Dark Tourism Market Outlook: The Dark Tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 30 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 2% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 36.5 Bn by 2032.

Lake Vacations Market Demand: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Lake Vacations Market is estimated at US$205.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 245.0 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

