Global Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market Report to 2027: Players Include Myovant Sciences, Gynesonics, Medtronic and Boston Scientific

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market- Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Key Market Trends



The Hysterectomy Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market

The worldwide impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt as hospitals in all countries reduce elective and non-urgent cases to allow staffing and resources to be deployed elsewhere. As per the article published in 2021 on "Gynecological laparoscopic surgeries in the era of COVID-19 pandemic: a prospective study", A joint statement issued by the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), American College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (ACOG), and other organizations advised the suspension of elective surgery, shifting the focus to emergency and cancer surgery.



The rising number of hysterectomy surgical procedures is one of the main drivers of market growth. Furthermore, this method is the most popular and well-proven permanent treatment for uterine fibroids. As a result, the category will likely grow as the number of related surgeries increases.

As per the article published in November 2020 on "Hysterectomy in the United States, by Verywell Health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 600,000 hysterectomies are performed in the United States each year. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, around a third of all women will have a hysterectomy by age 60.



For severe menstrual bleeding, ablation procedures are a frequent surgical treatment. The endometrial lining of the uterus is surgically abated in this minimally invasive procedure. Endometrial ablation requires no incisions and can be performed in the doctor's office without general anesthesia.

Furthermore, after the endometrial ablation operation, pregnancy is conceivable. As a result, the advantages afforded by ablation procedures are projected to propel the segment forward.

North America is Expected to Hold a significant share in the market and is expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has a significant impact on gynecologic surgery. The American College of Surgeons suggested delaying all non-essential invasive surgeries in March 2020. According to a December 2021 study article titled "Analysis of COVID-19 Response and Impact on Gynecologic Surgery at a Large Academic Hospital System," 1,545 gynecologic cases were done in 2019, compared to 942 cases in 2020, suggesting a 39.0% decline.

The most common procedure in 2020 was a hysterectomy, whereas surgery for endometriosis and uterine fibroids saw the greatest decline in volume. Many patients had significant delays in receiving gynecologic surgical care during the peak pandemic.



The presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region increased government initiatives, and an increase in hysterectomy-related surgical procedures/hospital visits are all driving the market in North America.

Furthermore, the presence of major important companies like Medtronic, Stryker, and CooperSurgical, Inc., as well as the availability of technologically improved goods, all contribute to the region's market growth. Furthermore, the region's adoption of uterine fibroids treatment devices is fueled by the region's easy access to healthcare technologies and strong distribution channels.



Various governments and commercial groups are working to raise awareness of early fibroids detection and treatment through various efforts. In the United States, for example, July is designated as "Fibroids Awareness Month." In recent years, more initiatives have raised awareness about uterine fibroids. The White Dress Project, HealthyWomen.org, Fibroids Project, and Center for Innovative GYN Care are just a few famous programs.

The White Dress Project aims to raise awareness about fibroids by generating funding for research and educating women on the basics. This initiative encourages and supports women to join and share their stories. In addition, the Fibroids Project is an online community and website dedicated to assisting women in becoming fibroids-free. They aim to provide information about current research, initiatives, and procedures to both women and medical professionals. Growing awareness among women about uterine fibroids treatment and activities is expected to promote market growth.

