Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urolithiasis Management Devices estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$926.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intracorporeal Lithotripsy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $434.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Urolithiasis Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$434.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$481.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$311.3 Million by the year 2027.







Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Cybersonics

Direxgroup

Dornier

Dornier

Elmed

Karl Storz

MTS Medical

Olympus





