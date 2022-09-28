Global Urine Bags Market Size To Reach USD 1.9 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 4.5%.: Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

North America region is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the increased incidence of targeted diseases such as UI, bladder blockage, urine retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer is driving the regional market. Covered Key Players: Romsons, Urocare Products, Inc, ConvaTec, Inc, Polymedicure, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast Corp, BD, McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc, Amsino International, Inc, Flexicare Medical Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc, Manfred Sauer GmbH and Others.

New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urine Bags Market Size was valued at USD 685.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 1.9 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1044

The rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others, as well as an increase in the occurrence of lifestyle-related disorders like gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), obesity, belly bags ulcers, and others, will drive the expansion of the urine bags market in the coming years. Increased R&D spending in the development of innovative medical devices such as urine bagss are also expected to promote market growth. The appropriate reimbursement coverage in nominated nations is likely to promote the growth of the urine bags market in the forecast future. Furthermore, technical advancements in capsule endoscopes are expected to accelerate the growth of the urine bags market. Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of colon cancer is expected to stifle the urine bags market's growth. On the other side, the increasing complexity of smart tablets, which is expected to drive up costs, is expected to fuel the growth of global urine bags market.

Increased efforts by charitable groups and private companies to promote awareness about incontinence care are predicted to boost product demand globally. With the agreement of the International Incontinence Society, the World Federation of Incontinence Patients (WFIP) launched an annual effort called "World Continence Week." This international campaign raises awareness to urine incontinence, bladder weakness, and other disorders. Rising demand for low-cost urine collection bags and an increase in hospitalizations due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is propelling the demand of the global urine bags market.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1044  

The disposable segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the less transmission of infection. Consumers prefer disposable bags because they are simple to use and maintain. In the case of reusable drainage bags, adequate washing and disinfection in accordance with FDA requirements is critical to avoid infection transmission from one patient to another. The leg bags segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to COVID-19 is causing an increase in urine incontinence and hospital admissions all over the world. Most patients prefer urinary leg packs because they allow them to move freely and are simple to use. The 500-1000 ml are expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market. Urinary drainage bags with a capacity of 500-1000 mL are the common size for urinary leg bags. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the fact that hospitals have more facilities and healthcare infrastructure than home care settings.

North America region is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the increased incidence of targeted diseases such as UI, bladder blockage, urine retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer is driving the regional market. Every year, more than 250,000 people with BPH have surgical procedures, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The regional market is being driven by the rising prevalence of BPH, spinal cord injury, and UTI. One of the most common infectious disorders in this area is urinary tract infection (UTI). It is linked to high rates of morbidity and mortality, especially in hospitals, and places a huge financial burden on the community.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1044

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 118 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Urine Bags Market Size, Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Product Type (Leg Bags, Belly Bags, Large Bags & Others), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 501-1000 Ml, 1001-2000 Ml, More Than 2000 Ml, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East And Africa) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents

Covered Key Players:  Romsons, Urocare Products, Inc, ConvaTec, Inc, Polymedicure, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast Corp, BD, McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc, Amsino International, Inc, Flexicare Medical Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc, Manfred Sauer GmbH and Others.

Browse Related Report:

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Solutions (Standalone Medical Document Management Solutions, Document Scanning Software, Electronic Document Management Software, Integrated Medical Document Management Solutions), By Services (Medical Record Scanning and Management Services, Product Support Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Maintenance, Support, and Optimization Services, Training & Education Services), By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Insurance Providers, and Other Healthcare Institutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-document-management-systems-market

Global Nano Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Nanoparticle-Based Sensors, Nanotube-Based Sensors, And Nanowire Based Sensors), By Product (Wearable Biosensors, And Non-Wearable Biosensors), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Aerospace & Defense, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/nano-biosensors-market

Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube, And Rotating Anode Medical X-Ray Tube), By Application (Mobile And Small Portable Dental Systems, General Medical Systems, CT Scanning Process, Angiography Systems, Mammography Systems, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-x-ray-tube-market

Global Biosimilars Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (RHGH), Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor, Interferon, And Others), By Manufacturing Type (In-House Manufacturing, And Contract Manufacturing), By Technology (Recombinant DNA, And Monoclonal Antibodies), By Application (Offsite Treatment, Oncology, Chronic Disorder, Autoimmune Disease, And Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biosimilars-market

Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Component (Intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems, Operating room fixtures, Surgical instruments, Audio-visual display systems and tools, & Others), By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic & Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hybrid-operating-rooms-market

Global Medical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Offering (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telemedicine Robots, Pharma Robots, Medical Service Robots, and Others), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology. Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-robots-market

For More Information On Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Masai Ujiri expecting jumps from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby

    In his opening of the 2022-23 season availability, Masai Ujiri discusses where Toronto is with Fred VanVleet extension talks, drafting Christian Koloko, the battle at the end of the roster and players that could make a leap in the upcoming year. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve