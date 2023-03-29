Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size To Grow USD 3.53 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.2%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size was valued at USD 2.91 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide urinary drainage bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: B.Braun Melsung AG, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Flexicare, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries Inc and among others.

New York, United States , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size to grow from USD 2.91 Billion in 2021 to USD 3.53 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The market is developing as a result of the ageing population's increase and conditions linked to urinary infections. The market for urinary drainage bags is expanding due to the rise in gynaecological and urological procedures as well as the prevalence of urine incontinence. Lack of mobility is one of the causes of urine incontinence in immobile people. This could have an adverse effect on the patients' lives as a whole and could be problematic for people who are close to the patients. The geriatric population over 65 may expand by between 24 and 28 percent, according to the BC Medical journal, which might eventually help the market for urine drainage bags grow as a whole.

One of the primary issues with the urinary drainage bags is the procedure of catheter drainage and its supporting system. This is one issue that needs to be handled properly in order to avoid any negative repercussions on the market for urinary drainage bags.

Urinary drainage bags are used to retain and collect the uncontrolled urination in people with urological problems. Urine drainage bags are also used to monitor urine output. By attaching the catheter line to a urine drainage bag, urine can be collected. The urinary catheter is inserted into the bladder through the urethra, the opening through which urine leaves the body. Also, there are a variety of additional regularly available urinary drainage bag kinds, such as leg bags, large bags, reusable bags, and disposable bags. Urine collection is commonly done with the use of large bags that are fastened to the leg while sleeping. Comfort is increased by the leg pouch, which is hidden by garments. Urine drainage bags need to be cleaned and emptied in order to maintain urine flow and stop reflux. Its widespread use in numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased demand for them.

Based on the report on " Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Large Bags, Leg Bags), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 500-1000 Ml), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

Product Insights

The leg bags segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into large bags and leg bags. Among these, the leg bags segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. It is also predicted to see the fastest growth rate throughout the course of the projection period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased rates of hospital admissions and urinary incontinence as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases around the world. Because they allow for unrestricted movement and are extremely easy to use, urinary leg packs are preferred by the majority of patients.

Capacity Insights

The 500-1000 ml accounted the largest market share over the forecast.

On the basis of capacity, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, and 1000-2000 ml. Among these, the 500-1000 ml accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. 500–1000 ml urinary leg drainage packs are the most common sizes. One of the main drivers of this category's growth is a rise in the demand for leg bags. Patients and medical experts alike choose the 500-1000 ml size urine drainage bags because of their many advantages. It is light enough for patients to carry without feeling burdened and allows for unfettered movement. Yet, because to the limited storage space, the wearer must change bags frequently.

Usage Insights

Disposable urinary drainage bags accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of usage, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into reusable and disposable urinary drainage bags. Among these, the disposable urinary drainage bags segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to maintain its leadership over the anticipated period by continuing to develop at the fastest CAGR. Because they are convenient and easy to use, consumers buy disposable bags. According to FDA guidelines, reusable drainage bags must be cleansed and sanitised to avoid the transmission of any infection from one patient to another. Using disposable products carries a relatively low risk of spreading an infection, hence medical professionals tend to prefer them. Major corporations' accessibility to disposable bags is anticipated to drive the segment's growth over the course of the projected period.

End Use Insights

Hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, others. Among these, the hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increase in occurrences of end-stage renal illness and the volume of surgeries are the main factors driving the category. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 125,000 Americans received treatment for end-stage kidney disease in 2016, while another 726,000 others were either on dialysis or had kidney transplants. Because to the current COVID-19 outbreak, hospital admissions increased, especially among older individuals.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the industry, accounting for 38.1% of global market sales. Also, a CAGR of 4.5% growth is foreseen in this sector over the course of the forecasted year. An increase in the prevalence of the targeted illnesses, such as bladder blockage, UI, urine retention, BPH (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia), bladder cancer, and many others, is what is driving the growth of the North American market. According to a study by the American Academy of Family Physicians, about 250,000 BPH patients undergo surgical procedures each year. More than 12,200 instances of bladder cancer were reported by the Canadian Cancer Society in 2020, and almost 2,600 people lost their lives as a result of the disease.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: B.Braun Melsung AG, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Flexicare, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries Inc and other among.

