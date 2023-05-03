ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urgent Care Apps estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 41.3% over the period 2022-2030. Post-Hospital App, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.8% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging segment is readjusted to a revised 44.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR



The Urgent Care Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.7% and 35.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Alayacare

- Allm Inc.

- Argusoft (Triagetrace)

- Forward

- Hospify

- Imprivata

- Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)

- Medisafe

- Patientsafe Solutions

- Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Urgent Care Apps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Pre-Hospital Emergency

Care & Triaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Urgent Care Apps Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Post-Hospital App by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Post-Hospital App by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Post-Hospital App by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trauma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Trauma by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Trauma by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stroke by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Stroke by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Stroke by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiac Conditions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Cardiac Conditions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiac Conditions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Clinical Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Clinical Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Clinical Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urgent

Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App Type -

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urgent

Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions

and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Clinical

Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical

Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urgent

Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App Type -

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urgent

Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions

and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Clinical

Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical

Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital

App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,

Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App,

Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps

by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care

Apps by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps

by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care

Apps by Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urgent Care Apps by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care

Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App,

Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital

Communication & Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care

Apps by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care

Apps by Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps

by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac

Conditions and Other Clinical Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by

Clinical Area - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other

Clinical Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps

by Clinical Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Clinical Areas for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Urgent Care Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital

Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &

Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App

Type - Post-Hospital App, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &

Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by



