Global Urban Security Screening Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Security Screening in Government Buildings Bolsters Sector
Global Urban Security Screening Market
Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Security Screening Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global urban security screening market was valued at $8,624.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,273.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.11% from 2022 to 2031. The primary objective of installing urban security screening devices is to provide safety & security to people and their property.
The key factor that drives the growth of the urban security screening market include increase in security concerns among regions and the surge in adoption of security screening in government buildings. Crime activities, such as terrorism, drug & weapon smuggling, and illegal immigration, are increasing rapidly and affecting the operational efficiency, security regulations, and standards across the world.
To turn down the crime rate, many governments and private agencies are integrating high security standards in their operating regions by deploying security screening process with security personnel and security screening devices, which help in solving complex security needs. Rise in security threats and surge in concerns pertaining to public safety have given a scope to increase the adoption of security and screening devices.
The urban security screening market is segmented on the basis of type, end use. By type, the market is divided into baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, cargo scanners, CBRN detection, explosive/narcotics detectors, and trace detectors. By end use, the market is fragmented into government buildings, airports, educational institutes, public places, and others. Region-wise, the urban security screening market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the urban security screening market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing urban security screening market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the urban security screening market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global urban security screening market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
268
Forecast Period
2021 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$8624.7 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
$22273.6 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Trace Detectors
Baggage Scanners
Vehicle Scanners
Cargo Scanners
CBRN Detection
Explosive/narcotics Detectors
By End Use
Government Buildings
Airports
Educational Institutes
Public Places
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest Of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Smiths Group plc
astrophysics inc
rapiscan systems
autoclear
Ledios
nuctech company limited
Hitachi,Ltd
environics, inc.
Proengine
Bruker Daltonics
Thermofisher
Thruvision
Key Findings of the Study
In 2021, the baggage scanners segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
The airports segment accounted for around 23.85% of the urban security screening market trends in 2021.
Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the home automation and controls market, accounting for highest revenue share in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
CHAPTER 5: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY END USE
CHAPTER 6: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
Smiths Group plc
Astrophysics Inc
Rapiscan Systems
Autoclear
Ledios
Nuctech Company Limited
Hitachi,Ltd
Environics, Inc.
Proengine
Bruker Daltonics
Thermofisher
Thruvision
