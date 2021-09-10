The global unsaturated polyester resins market size will grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1%

during the 2021-2026 period. The demand of UPRs is rapidly increasing in medical, aerospace & defense, coatings, and other applications, especially in the APAC region. The driving factors for the UPR market is the economical price of the resin in comparison with the other resins.

The growth in industries like building & construction, transportation, wind energy and composite manufacturing is helping in growth of UPR market.



The greater acceptance of other resins and a factor that properties of UPR changes with its quality, is becoming a restraint in the development of UPR market.



Artificial stones is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of unsaturated polyester resin market.

Artificial Stones is the fastest-growing end-use industry in terms of value.The increase in demand of decorative products all over the world is driving the use of unsaturated polyester resin in artificial stones industry.



Artificial stones are made by using UPRs as a bonding agent. Artificial stones are used to build terrazzo, artificial marble, artificial granite, and mini-crystal glass plates.



Orthophthalic resin is the largest resin segment of the Unsaturated polyester resin market.

Orthophthalic resin is the most used unsaturated polyester resin in the market.Orthophthalic resins are known in the industry as basic resins.



They are less expensive than other resin types, such as vinyl esters, isophthalic polyesters, and epoxies.They are the cheapest form of UPRs available in the resins industry.



Orthophthalic resin is beneficial in terms of cost, toughness, and chemical resistance in comparison to other resins, such as isophthalic, DCPD, and terephthalic resins.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for unsaturated polyester resin during the forecasted period.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing UPRs market.It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both.



The market is expected to witness significant growth in automotive, construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and industrial assembly sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the UPRs market.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

• By Designation: Directors – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, North America – 20%, Europe – 10%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are Polynt-Reichhold Group (US), INEOS Composites (UK), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), AOC US), and BASF SE (Germany), Andercol (Colombia), Grupo Quimico Industrial de Toluca SA de CV (Mexico), ALFA S.A.B DE C.V. (Mexico), ALLNEX GMBH (Germany), UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (UK), Poliformas Plasticas, SA de CV (Mexico), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), BYRSA (BARNICES Y RESINAS) (Mexico), LERG SA (Poland), The Dow Chemical (US), Eternal Material Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Interplastic Corporation (US), Sino Polymer (China), and Qualipoly Chemical Corporation (Taiwan).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Unsaturated polyester resin market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (APAC, North & Central America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa), by type (Orthophthalic resin, Isophthalic resin and Dicyclopentadiene) and by end-use industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Electrical & Electronics, Wind energy and Artificial stones).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the unsaturated polyester resin market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Reasons to Buy the Report

this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

