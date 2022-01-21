Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2021-2026: As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$603.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$925.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market.

The future expansion of the UTM services market is anticipated to be favored by supportive standards and regulations that would allow for commercial, regular and automated BVLOS operations across Europe and North America. These developments are poised to create the requirement of sophisticated UTM services.

The UTM software helps create a platform to perform multiple tasks to support drone operations, including real-time tracking of all drones in the air, showing restricted and non- restricted airspaces to help pilots avoid zones where flying is not allowed.

UTM is growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing UAV traffic in commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have been growing rapidly in popularity in recent years with UAVs forecast to be the most dynamic growth sector of the global aerospace industry.

Approval of commercial drones and their legal use is directly related to the development of workable and reliable UTM solutions, since uncontrolled flying puts infrastructure and lives in danger and increases the risk of damage to people and property. Continuous innovations in detect-and-avoid technology are vital to the successful development of UTM and also for the integration of drones into the national airspace.

Public and private investments in UTM are growing as companies scramble to get their drones `airworthy` via BVLOS. Successfully tested UTMs are eligible for waiver from the line-of-sight requirement imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective Covid-19 epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026

The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 66.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$98.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Several UTM projects are underway the world over i.e. the EU's SESAR initiative expected to roll out by 2020; the unmanned Aircraft Systems Service Suppliers initiative launched by NASA in the United States; Airbus UTM, the only FAA approved LAANC (Low Altitude Authorization and Navigation Capability) service provider in the United States. UTM is now poised to play a critical role in the emerging urban air mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities for Drones Market

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Weighs on Global Adoption of UTM Systems

  • Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for Growth in the Market

  • Reasons Behind the Proliferation of Drones

  • A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial Space

  • Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?

  • Key Components and Features

  • Regulations to Ensure Seamless Integration

  • BVLOS for Unmanned Industry

  • A Review of UTM Initiatives Worldwide

  • Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

  • AirMap

  • Altitude Angel

  • Delair

  • DJI

  • Frequentis

  • Harris Corporation

  • Leonardo S.p.A

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Nova Systems

  • OneSky

  • PrecisionHawk

  • Sensefly SA

  • Skyward IO

  • Thales Group

  • Unifly

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight

  • Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space

  • Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management

  • As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever

  • 5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem

  • EU's 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain

  • AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development

  • Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding Drones in Airspace

  • Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider Opportunities

  • Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding, Driving the Need for UTM

  • Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

  • New Regulatory Developments in Select Regions/Countries Worldwide

  • FAA's New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial Deliveries

  • Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach

  • Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services

  • Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS

  • Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial Drones into Airspace

  • Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to Accommodate Drones

  • UK's New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux

  • Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

  • Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

  • Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter in eCommerce

  • Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom

  • Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market

  • Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives Opportunities for UTM

  • Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle

  • Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtx8j7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Zamboni explodes at local hockey rink in Kentucky

    Luckily no one was hurt in the alarming explosion.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal