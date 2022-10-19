Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry"
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

Legged Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR

In the global Legged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured) -
Aselsan A.S.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
Boston Dynamics
Clearpath Robotics, Inc.
Cobham PLC
Dok-Ing D.O.O.
ECA Group
Endeavor Robotics
General Dynamics Corporation
Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.
ICOR Technology
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo DRS
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Magforce International
Nexter Group
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Oshkosh Corporation
QinetiQ North America, Inc.
RE2, Inc.
ReconRobotics, Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
Roboteam
SuperDroid Robots Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wheeled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wheeled by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheeled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tracked by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Tracked by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tracked by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Legged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Legged by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Legged by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Very
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Very Large by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Very Large by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extremely Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Extremely Large by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Extremely Large by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law
Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Federal Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Federal Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Federal Law Enforcement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Application - Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial
and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law
Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,
Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,
Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely
Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military, Law
Enforcement, Commercial and Federal Law Enforcement -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW

