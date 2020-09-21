Increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN) attacks, growing demand for autonomous systems in defense and commercial sectors, and rising adoption of UGVs for counter-insurgency operations are the major factors driving the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market.

The global unmanned ground vehicle market size is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN) attacks, growing demand for autonomous systems in defense and commercial sectors, and rising adoption of UGVs for counter-insurgency operations.

The unmanned ground vehicle market includes major players Lockheed Martin (US), QinetiQ (UK), Cobham (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), and RE2 (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect unmanned ground vehicle production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

The wheeled segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the wheeled segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market can be attributed to the growing demand for wheeled robots for applications where the terrain can be expected to be relatively even with fewer obstacles.

Based on the size, the small UGV segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.These UGVs are provided with capabilities to carry out missions related to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), counter IED, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), and Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM) reconnaissance missions.



Small UGVs can be fitted with various payloads, such as night-vision camera, Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and Nuclear (CBRN) sensors, motion detectors, manipulator arms, and grippers.

Based on the mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.The autonomous mode enables self-sufficiency, and thus they can perform tasks and execute operations without any human intervention.



Advanced capabilities, such as secure communications and control, autonomous path following and obstacle avoidance, automatic target tracking, and data compression in UGVs, are expected to aid the military in Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition (RSTA) missions.

Based on the application, the federal law enforcement segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.Various federal law enforcement agencies around the world such as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) (US), Police of Russia (politsiya) (Russia), Ministry of Defence Police (UK), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) (India), and, Ministry of Public Security (China), among others are using UGVs for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) activities.



UGVs are used extensively by these agencies for critical missions and have resulted in saving countless lives. The increasing threats from terrorist activities have made it imperative to adopt and use UGVs on a wider scale, thus resulting in the growth of the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period. The US is one of the largest developers, operators, and exporters of unmanned military systems, globally, and thus accounts for a large share of the North American region in the global unmanned ground vehicle market.

North American countries are awarding several contracts to major players of the unmanned ground vehicle market for the delivery of UGVs with combat capabilities, thus driving the growth of the unmanned ground vehicle market in the region.For instance, the US has deployed several unmanned systems along the Mexican border to ensure that the gang-related violence and conflicts in Northern Mexico do not spill over to American soil.



Canada has also undertaken several measures for the development of ground robotic vehicles for military functions. Major players, such as iRobot, QinetiQ, Lockheed Martin, and others, have developed unmanned systems for commercial as well as homeland security applications.



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–40%; Europe–30%; Asia Pacific–20%; Middle East & Africa–5%; and South America-5%



Lockheed Martin (US), QinetiQ (UK), Cobham (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), and RE2 (US) are some of the leading players operating in the unmanned ground vehicle market report.



The study covers the unmanned ground vehicle market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on mobility, size, mode of operation, application, system, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, and wherein unmanned ground vehicle is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



