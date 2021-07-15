The Global Unified Communication as a Service Market is expected to grow by USD 66.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period

Global Unified Communication As A Service Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the unified communication as a service market and it is poised to grow by USD 66. 23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

Our report on the unified communication as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift from CAPEX to OPEX and the growing need to collaborate and communicate globally. In addition, the shift from CAPEX to OPEX is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The unified communication as a service market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The unified communication as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• ICT

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Application

• Enterprise collaboration

• Enterprise telephony

• Contact center



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased use of UCaaS by SMBs as one of the prime reasons driving the unified communication as a service market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on unified communication as a service market covers the following areas:

• Unified communication as a service market sizing

• Unified communication as a service market forecast

• Unified communication as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified communication as a service market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., ALE International, AT and T Inc., Fuze Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the unified communication as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

