The global underfloor heating market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%

ReportLinker

Strong government support for the adoption of energy-efficient underfloor heating products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. Other factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for cost-effective heating solutions, stringent government codes, and high level of comfort and flexibility.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underfloor Heating Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Product Type and Component, Installation Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW

However, speed and responsiveness issues is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Market for services segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance.



Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.



Market for heating mats is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to higher adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) underfloor heating systems.Electric DIY floor heating mats are popular because the user can simply unroll the mat, connect it to the electrical system, and then cover it with the flooring material.



Generally, ceramic tile, granite flooring, and any other natural stone product work well with these electrical DIY underfloor heating mats as underfloor heating mats are very thin.



Market for residential application is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

According to recent trends, energy saving is one of the most important issues that is affecting consumers and the global environment.The residential sector is considered to be one of the most critical markets for underfloor heating systems because of its high impact on energy consumption.



Heating systems consume a significant amount of energy.An underfloor heating system is a viable option for high-efficiency residential space heating in cold climates.



Many house buyers now appreciate the benefits of underfloor heating and see it as a premium feature when choosing a new home.



Europe held largest share of underfloor heating market in 2021

Underfloor heating has been popular in Europe for many years, and the demand for this technology is growing rapidly in Europe. Recent technological advances have led to the increasing adoption of underfloor heating in the mainstream market as systems become easier to install, properties are better insulated, and the benefits of underfloor heating are more widely known.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the underfloor heating marketplace.



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40% , Managers - 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 45%, APAC - 15%, and RoW - 5%



The underfloor heating market comprises major players such as Uponor (Finland), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), nVent Electric (UK), Warmup (UK), Rehau (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Siemens (Germany) are the key players in the underfloor heating market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the underfloor heating market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the underfloor heating market based on offering, product type and component, installation type, application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the underfloor heating market.



It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall underfloor heating market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



