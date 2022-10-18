Global Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 3.8% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Explore Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive and Construction are the top end use industries for the global Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market. China ultra-high bond (UHB) tape market is projected to expand 1.4 times the current market value during the forecast period 2022 -2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ultra high bond (UHB) tape is considered to be very reliable when it comes to bonding strength. Due to the nature of bonding surfaces, ultra high bond (UHB) tape is gaining popularity as an alternative to screws and other metal parts. Ultra high bond (UHB) tape act as a barrier between surfaces eliminating the formation of gaps and providing properties like waterproofing, soundproofing, etc. The ultra high bond (UHB) tape helps tackle problems such as waterproofing, Impact resistance, and bonding strength on multiple fronts.

The doubly coated nature allows to simultaneously mount things together and remain intact for a long time. The factors like convenience and reliability of ultra high bond (UHB) tape have made them an ideal alternative. This is creating a huge surge in demand from different industries and the market share of ultra-high bond (UHB) tape is expected to increase globally in the future.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15690

Key Takeaways from Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

  • Ultra high bond (UHB) tape market is showing lucrative growth in the construction sector because of their nature to bond surfaces. Also, there is a visual appeal to the finishing is done using UHB tape. The global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market is projected to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032.

  • Based on thickness, the less than 30 mm segment is estimated to remain the leading segment for the global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market which is expected to account for 45% of the market value share by the end of 2022.

  • The expanding automotive and construction industry is anticipated to create a growth opportunity for the ultra-high bond (UHB) tape market. Both segments collectively are projected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 326.4 Mn during the forecast period. 

 “Ultra high bond (UHB) tape has the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, solvents, UV light, and moisture which gains popularity among the end use industry. Also, the trend for the invisibility of bonding solution in end use industry creates a growth opportunity for the ultra high bond (UHB) tape manufacturers as this tape is designed to move invisibly after application” – says FMI analyst

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15690

Growing Electro and Digital Industry is fuelling the expansion of Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

Ultra high bond (UHB) tape provides good shock resistance, sealing, and waterproofing properties reducing the risk of broken displays, screens, and dust contamination which is desired highly by the electronic industries. Ultra high bond (UHB) tape is a big help in setting up a fast and streamlined manufacturing facility. Densely Populated and emerging economies like India, China are creating a very strong demand for consumer electronics.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, in 2021 the Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry accounted for around US$ 9.84 billion and is expected to grow more than double. Electronics hardware production in the country stood at US$ 63.39 billion in 2021. This is projected to generate hefty demand for bonding solutions including ultra high bond (UHB) tape.

Ultra high bond (UHB) tape due to its viscoelastic properties is coming out as a promising alternative and is slowly replacing screws and other metal parts in electronics. Overall, the growing electro and digital industry is fuelling the expansion of ultra high bond (UHB) tape market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

The global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market experienced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence. Lockdown measures undertaken by various governments have caused factory closures in several cities and territories around the world, raising concerns about a sudden slowdown. The automotive, building & construction, metallurgy, and other industries reported decreased production & operation activities due to trade barriers which had a negative impact on the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market. The demand & sales of ultra high bond (UHB) tape reduced during the pandemic which hampered the market growth.

Later, the end use industries started to operate at their full capacity focusing on expanding their product portfolio and presence to cover the incurred losses. In addition, the industry is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years as transport restrictions continue to be relaxed and the blockade is lifted. This created a growth opportunity for the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market.

Report Customization available@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15690

Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market Landscape

The key players operating in the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market include 3M Company, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Hi-Bond Tapes Ltd., tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Interetape Polymer Group, and H.B. Fuller Company. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are LAMATEK, Inc., Achem Industries (YC Group), The Tecman Group, AFTC Group, Indigo Industrial Supplies Limited, Shenzhen KHJ Technology Co., Ltd., Gripking Tapes India Pvt. Ltd., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, and others.

Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market by Category

By Thickness, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • Less than 30 mm

  • 30 to 50 mm

  • 51 mm and Above

By End Use Industry, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Metallurgy

  • Others (Electronics, Furniture etc.)

By Region, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ultra-high-bond-uhb-tape-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Fine Line Striping Tape Market Forecast: Fine line striping tape is removable thin adhesive tape. Fine line striping tape is a pressure sensitive tape are also known as painter’s tapes

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market Sales: Single-coated medical tapes are not only used for sticking two different medical devices but also can easily be applied on skin without harming it

Tabletop Tape Dispensers Market Value: The tabletop tape dispenser comes at different form such as, plastic tabletop tape dispenser, disposable table top tape dispenser etc.

Gaffers Tape Market Demand: The gaffers tape market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 3.73 Bn by 2032

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market Type: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by