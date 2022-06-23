Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$430.3 Mn by 2025: Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditionally preferred as an economically viable fuel alternative by cement manufacturers, tyre derived fuel (TDF) represents a moderately growing global market. Over 2021 – 2025, the tyre derived fuel (TDF) market is likely to progress at a 3.3% CAGR as indicated by the latest Fairfield Market Research. In the wake of alarmingly depleting fossil fuel reserves in contrast with rampantly soaring energy demand, TDF is being looked at as an economical, and relatively eco-friendly fuel alternative, thereby sustaining sales worldwide.



Key Highlights

Global tyre derived fuel consumption to account for revenue of over US$430 Mn by 2025 end

Cement industry continues to register more than half the total tyre derived fuel consumption

North America, and Europe remain at the forefront; Asia Pacific emerges lucrative



Market to Benefit from an Extending End-use Base

With over 50% of global tyre derived fuel demand, cement industry retains its dominance, followed by paper and pulp industry. Another contributing end user includes the electrical utilities sector. With a greater number of end-use industries considering TDF consumption as a combustion fuel, the tyre derived fuel market is expected to realise notable profit in the near future. The report clearly attributes this to the growing quest for sustainability in addition to the cost benefit of TDF. The demand is expected to trail at a modest pace as an increasing number of businesses realise their socio-environmental responsibility.

Untapped Opportunities Abound in Asia Pacific

While tyres nearing the end of their life are regularly disposed of in a majority of Asian countries, they typically end up in landfills, or are subject to incineration. The resultant environmental impact reflects a poor recovery rate, which also points to a huge untapped opportunity for tyre derived fuel market players. On the other hand, the cement industry remains the prime demand generator for shredded tyres in North American, and European markets. With the swelling electric vehicle (EV) market across both the regions, the eventual flow of scrap tyres is also set to rise at a solid pace. The demand for efficient scrapped tyre management, and recycling facilities will thus see a continued upswing, forecasts the report.

Key Market Players

Reliable Tire Disposal, Ragn-Sells Group, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, Resourceco Pty Ltd., Renelux Cyprus Ltd., and Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc.

