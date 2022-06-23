Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$430.3 Mn by 2025: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditionally preferred as an economically viable fuel alternative by cement manufacturers, tyre derived fuel (TDF) represents a moderately growing global market. Over 2021 – 2025, the tyre derived fuel (TDF) market is likely to progress at a 3.3% CAGR as indicated by the latest Fairfield Market Research. In the wake of alarmingly depleting fossil fuel reserves in contrast with rampantly soaring energy demand, TDF is being looked at as an economical, and relatively eco-friendly fuel alternative, thereby sustaining sales worldwide.

Key Highlights

  • Global tyre derived fuel consumption to account for revenue of over US$430 Mn by 2025 end

  • Cement industry continues to register more than half the total tyre derived fuel consumption

  • North America, and Europe remain at the forefront; Asia Pacific emerges lucrative

Market to Benefit from an Extending End-use Base

With over 50% of global tyre derived fuel demand, cement industry retains its dominance, followed by paper and pulp industry. Another contributing end user includes the electrical utilities sector. With a greater number of end-use industries considering TDF consumption as a combustion fuel, the tyre derived fuel market is expected to realise notable profit in the near future. The report clearly attributes this to the growing quest for sustainability in addition to the cost benefit of TDF. The demand is expected to trail at a modest pace as an increasing number of businesses realise their socio-environmental responsibility.

Untapped Opportunities Abound in Asia Pacific

While tyres nearing the end of their life are regularly disposed of in a majority of Asian countries, they typically end up in landfills, or are subject to incineration. The resultant environmental impact reflects a poor recovery rate, which also points to a huge untapped opportunity for tyre derived fuel market players. On the other hand, the cement industry remains the prime demand generator for shredded tyres in North American, and European markets. With the swelling electric vehicle (EV) market across both the regions, the eventual flow of scrap tyres is also set to rise at a solid pace. The demand for efficient scrapped tyre management, and recycling facilities will thus see a continued upswing, forecasts the report.

Key Market Players

Reliable Tire Disposal, Ragn-Sells Group, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, Resourceco Pty Ltd., Renelux Cyprus Ltd., and Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES

DETAILS

Scrap Tyre Type Coverage

• Chipped/Shredded Tyre

• Whole Tyre

End-user Coverage

• Cement Plant

• Pulp & Paper Plant

• Utility Boiler

• Industrial Boiler, STE Plant, and Lime Kilns

Geographical Coverage

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Leading Companies

• Liberty Tyre Recycling

• ResourceCo Pty Ltd.

• Ragn-Sells Group

• L & S Tyre Company

• Reliable Tyre Disposal

• Emanuel Tyre, LLC

• Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

• Renelux Group

• Tyre Disposal & Recycling

• FRONT RANGE TIRE RECYCLING

Report Highlights

Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, Key Trends, Driver, Restraints, and Future Opportunities & Revenue Pockets, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Historical Trend (2017-2019), Price Trend Analysis- 2019-2025, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary
     1.1. Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Snapshot
     1.2. Future Projections
     1.3. Key Market Trends
     1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview
     2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
     2.2. Market Dynamics
           2.2.1. Drivers
           2.2.2. Restraints
           2.2.3. Market Opportunities
     2.3. Value Chain Analysis
     2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
     2.5. Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis (U, V, W, and L Shaped Recover Scenario)
           2.5.1. Supply Chain
           2.5.2. Raw Materials Impact Analysis
     2.6. Economic Overview
           2.6.1. Microeconomic Trends
           2.6.2. Macroeconomic Trends 

3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025
     3.1. Key Highlights
     3.2. by Type/by End-user
     3.3. By Region

4. Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025
     4.1. Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
           4.1.1. Key Highlights
                4.1.1.1. Chipped/Shredded Tyre
                4.1.1.2. Whole Tyre
           4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis
     4.2. Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Outlook, by End-user, Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
           4.2.1. Key Highlights
                4.2.1.1. Cement Plant
                4.2.1.2. Pulp & Paper Plant
                4.2.1.3. Utility Boiler
                4.2.1.4. Industrial Boiler, STF Plant, and Lime Kilns
     4.3. Global Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
           4.3.1. Key Highlights
                4.3.1.1. North America
                4.3.1.2. Europe
                4.3.1.3. Asia Pacific
                4.3.1.4. Rest of the World (RoW)
           4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

TOC Continued…!

About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


