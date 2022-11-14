Global Turret Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turret Systems Industry"
Global Turret Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Turret Systems estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Naval segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $460.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Turret Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$460.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Airborne Segment to Record 2% CAGR

In the global Airborne segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$171.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
BAE Systems PLC
Cloud9 Technologies
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Moog, Inc.
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S.
Rheinmetall AG


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Turret System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Turret Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Manned by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manned by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 16: World Turret Systems Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Un-Manned by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Un-Manned by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Un-Manned by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret
Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

JAPAN
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CHINA
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

EUROPE
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

FRANCE
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

GERMANY
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and
Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -
Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval and
Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret
Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -
Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and
Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and
Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Turret Systems by
Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and
Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


