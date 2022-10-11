ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market to Reach $765 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$427.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$765 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. In-Situ, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$544.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extractive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $109.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

- The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$143.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

ABB Ltd

ADEV

Airoptic Sp. z o.o

AMETEK, Inc

Analytical Technology and Control Limited

Campbell Scientific, Inc

CEMTEK KVB-Enertec

Emerson Electric Co

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Focused Photonics, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

NEO Monitors AS

Servomex Group Ltd

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change &

Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for

TDLAs

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019

Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

Largest Industrial Polluters of CO2 Worldwide (In %) for the

Year 2050

New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA

Systems

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction

Extractive TDL Systems

In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve

Accuracy and Safety

Outlook

Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to

Support Demand

Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest

Growth Rate

Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable

Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post

Strong Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators

to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns

to Boost Prospects

Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current

Demand

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: May 2019 -

Aug 2020

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020 (1H)

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to

Benefit Growth

Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Propel Demand

Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur

Growth Opportunities

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer

Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in

Chemical Industry

TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive

Demand

Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country

Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in

Healthcare Industry

TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces

Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry

Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons: 2015-2021

Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings

Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to

Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand

COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in

Mining Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Situ by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for In-Situ by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Situ by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extractive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Extractive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Extractive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygen (O2) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oxygen (O2) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen (O2) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for COX

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for COX by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for COX by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Moisture (H2O) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Moisture (H2O) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Moisture (H2O) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ammonia (NH3) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ammonia (NH3) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia (NH3) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Gas Analyzer Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Gas Analyzer Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Gas Analyzer

Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical & Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical & Pharmaceutical

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining & Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining & Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & Metal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Fertilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O),

Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical,

Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ

and Extractive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type -

Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas

Analyzer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers,

Cement and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales



