Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market to Reach $765 Million by 2027

·26 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799841/?utm_source=GNW

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$427.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$765 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. In-Situ, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$544.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extractive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $109.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
- The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$143.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
ABB Ltd
ADEV
Airoptic Sp. z o.o
AMETEK, Inc
Analytical Technology and Control Limited
Campbell Scientific, Inc
CEMTEK KVB-Enertec
Emerson Electric Co
Endress+Hauser Management AG
Focused Photonics, Inc.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc
NEO Monitors AS
Servomex Group Ltd
SICK AG
Siemens AG
Teledyne Analytical Instruments
Yokogawa Electric Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market
Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change &
Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for
TDLAs
World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019
World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019
Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)
Largest Industrial Polluters of CO2 Worldwide (In %) for the
Year 2050
New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA
Systems
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction
Extractive TDL Systems
In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve
Accuracy and Safety
Outlook
Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market
Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to
Support Demand
Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest
Growth Rate
Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable
Diode Laser Analyzer Market
Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post
Strong Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators
to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers
Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns
to Boost Prospects
Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current
Demand
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: May 2019 -
Aug 2020
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020 (1H)
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to
Benefit Growth
Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Propel Demand
Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur
Growth Opportunities
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer
Future Expansion
Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in
Chemical Industry
TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion
Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive
Demand
Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country
Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in
Healthcare Industry
TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces
Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry
Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers
Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons: 2015-2021
Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings
Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to
Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand
COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in
Mining Industry

