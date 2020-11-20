Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Industry

Misuse of Nature & Animal Habitat is Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak. Future Emphasis on the Environment to Drive 8. 7% Gains for TDLA. Emerging from current COVID-19 related economic challenges, the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to reach US$765 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8.

7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The current dual public health and economic crisis has complicated environmental compliance by creating operational and financial challenges for companies. With the pandemic being a lesson learnt on mismanagement of the environment, post COVID-19 the focus on the environment will become sharper as stricter amendments are made to environmental regulations. Application of tunable diode laser analyzers in emission monitoring and control is poised to get a healthy boost. The most polluting of the industries will emerge as attractive revenue spinners with companies coming under pressure to resume environmental obligations applicable to their operations. Widely employed in on-line gas analysis processes, tunable diode laser analyzers are advanced devices intended to measure concentration of gases with superior selectivity of different components. These devices identify chemical compositions of compounds as well as measure concentration of desirable elements without any contact. Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) is recognized as reliable technology for measuring trace gas components such as H2O, H2S, CO, NH3 & C2H2. Moisture (H2O), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), Ammonia (NH3), Acetylene (C2H2), Oxygen (O2). Tunable diode laser irradiates samples with light for measuring quantities of methane, carbon dioxide, water vapor and other gases in a mixture. Offering an ideal option to measure hazardous and corrosive gases, tunable diode laser analyzers use highly responsive and accurate measuring signals to support process control systems for enhanced safety, energy efficiency and productivity of industrial processes.



Sustained focus of environmental agencies such as the U.S. EPA on formulating new regulations and revising the existing rules favors growth in the tunable diode laser analyzers (TDLA) market. On August 13, 2020, the EPA announced two final rules revising and rolling back aspects of the VOC/methane New Source Performance Standards ( NSPS) pollution control standards. The new final rules are the ’Review Rule’ or ’Policy Amendments’ and the ’Reconsideration Rule’ or ’Technical Amendments’. The ’Review Rule’ entirely eliminates the standards for methane emissions, revised the 2016 and 2012 NSPS to remove storage and transmission segments from the category of sources regulated, and added new interpretations of the Clean Air Act that will have robust impact on the EPA’s authority to regulate pollution. Similarly, the ’Reconsideration Rule’ revises what is left of the 2012 and 2016 NSPS, adjusting requirements for pneumatic pumps, well completions, storage vessels, inspections, and fugitive emissions, among other things. EPA acknowledges that the revised rules would potentially lead to increased emissions of methane, VOC and HAP, and estimates that emissions to the tune of 850,000 short tons of more methane would be released by these sources during the current decade. Methane is a very powerful GHG and methane emissions from the oil & gas sector are likely significantly higher than previously reported, indicating these estimates may undercount the impacts of the rule.



Similarly in July 2020, the EPA proposed amendments to the 2013 National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional Boilers and Process Heaters. Boilers, the combustion devices intended to generate hot water or steam for on-site use in industrial operations, emit an array of air pollutants resulting in significant volumes of GHG emissions. The latest amendments aim to reduce toxic emissions from certain types of boiler units and illustrate the continued clean air progress made by the federal government. The rule, known as the Boiler MACT, seeks to establish emission standards for categories of boilers on the basis of the maximum achievable control technologies (MACT), with the objective to further reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants from boiler operations. The amendments and revisions to environmental guidelines would encourage industrial entities to streamline their emission control strategies, while placing emphasis on various related technologies such as TDLA systems. Extractive gas analyzers are used in a large number of industrial processes to measure major gas concentrations to the smallest of trace contaminants. The extractive measurement technology extracts a partial gas flow from process and through a sample system, prepares it for analysis. Using various sensor technologies, the analyzer is able to distinguish a component and accurately measure its concentration. Determination of the concentration of gases in a process is used to control and monitor process flows, and is therefore decisive for the automation and optimization of processes and ensuring product quality. Extractive TDL analyzers offer accuracy, drift-free and reliable method for measurement of gas concentrations in a gas stream.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Advanced Micro Instruments, Inc.

Applied Analytics, Inc.

Boreal Laser Inc.

ADEV S.r.l

Airoptic Sp. z o.o.

Analytical Technology and Control Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market II-1

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change &

Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for

TDLAs II-3

Exhibit 1: World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019 II-4

Exhibit 2: World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019 II-4

Exhibit 3: Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric

Tons) II-5

Exhibit 4: Largest Industrial Polluters of CO2 Worldwide (In %)

for the Year 2050 II-5

New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA

Systems II-6

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction II-6

Extractive TDL Systems II-7

In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve

Accuracy and Safety II-7

Outlook II-8

Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market II-8

Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to

Support Demand II-8

Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest

Growth Rate II-10

Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable

Diode Laser Analyzer Market II-10

Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post

Strong Growth II-10

Competition II-11

Recent Market Activity II-12



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-13



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15

Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators

to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers II-15

Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns

to Boost Prospects II-15

Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current

Demand II-16

Exhibit 5: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

May 2019 - Aug 2020 II-18

Exhibit 6: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2020 II-19

Exhibit 7: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020 (1H) II-20

Exhibit 8: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E) II-21

Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to

Benefit Growth II-21

Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Propel Demand II-22

Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur

Growth Opportunities II-23

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer

Future Expansion II-23

Exhibit 9: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in

US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023 II-24

TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in

Chemical Industry II-24

TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion II-25

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive

Demand II-25

Exhibit 10: Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country II-26

Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in

Healthcare Industry II-27

TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces II-27

Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry

Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers II-27

Exhibit 11: Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons:

2015-2021 II-28

Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings II-29

Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to

Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand II-29

COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in

Mining Industry II-29



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-30

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-30



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 II-31



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-32



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Situ by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 5: World Historic Review for In-Situ by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Situ by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Extractive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-36



Table 8: World Historic Review for Extractive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-37



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Extractive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxygen (O2) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oxygen (O2) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-40



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen (O2) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for COX by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 14: World Historic Review for COX by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for COX by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Moisture (H2O) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 17: World Historic Review for Moisture (H2O) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Moisture (H2O) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia (NH3) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ammonia (NH3) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia (NH3) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Gas

Analyzer Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Gas Analyzer Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Gas Analyzer

Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical &

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical & Pharmaceutical

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining & Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining & Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & Metal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 35: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-66



Table 38: World Historic Review for Fertilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-67



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Cement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 41: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-70



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-72



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-73



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-2



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-3



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O),

Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical,

Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-12



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-21



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



CHINA III-28

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 74: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-30



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 77: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 80: China Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



EUROPE III-37

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Situ and Extractive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-42



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Oxygen (O2), COX,

Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3) and Other Gas Analyzer Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Gas Analyzer Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oxygen (O2), COX, Moisture (H2O), Ammonia (NH3)

and Other Gas Analyzer Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal, Power, Fertilizers, Cement and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Mining & Metal,

Power, Fertilizers, Cement and Other Verticals for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



FRANCE III-49

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Tunable Diode

Laser Analyzer (TDLA) by Methodology - In-Situ and Extractive -



