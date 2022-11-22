Global Tuna Fish Market to Worth $48.37 Billion by 2028 | Canned tuna to Generate Over 55% Revenue | SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global tuna fish market was valued at USD 40.7 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 48.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 2.03% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuna is a popular seafood dish consumed around the world. The demand for tuna fish market has been on the rise in recent years as people become more health-conscious. This has resulted in an increase in prices for tuna meat and oil. Prices for white tuna have increased by as much as 50% since 2007. In 2018, 5.2 million metric tons of tuna was sold around the globe, which went on to increase to 5.8 million metric ton in 2021, 22% up from 2012. It will continue to grow over the next decade as a result of increasing consumption of tuna products in both developed and developing markets, according to SkyQuest. The market's growth is being led by demand from affluent Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Our analysts attribute the tuna fish market's growth to a number of factors including growing affluence and an increase in awareness about the health benefits of eating seafood, which has made sushi more popular. Additionally, the increased popularity of healthy food options has led to consumers wanting more protein-rich foods. As a result, tuna meat has become increasingly popular as a source of dietary protein.

However, despite the recent price hikes, demand for tuna is still growing. In response to demands from Asia and other parts of the world where sustainability concerns are high, many producers are increasing production of bluefin tuna, a species that is considered to be more sustainable than other types of tuna.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/tuna-fish-market

Overfishing and Climate Change is Grave Concern

The tuna fish market has been heavily reliant on wild stocks for their supply said Kanupriya Mahajan, research analyst with SkyQuest. However, overfishing of these stocks and environmental pressures are starting to affect the viability of tuna fisheries.

The main environmental pressures affecting the tuna fish industry are climate change, habitat destruction, overcapacity and pollution. Climate change is likely to have a negative impact on ocean ecosystems which support tuna fisheries by creating new habitats unsuitable for fish populations or changing patterns of distribution that disrupt feeding grounds or key area for juvenile migrations. Habitat destruction is exacerbated by fishing practices that use high-powered boats that damage coral reefs and vortex sediment from the seafloor into the water column where it suffocates organisms such as corals in the global tuna fish market.

Overcapacity can result from an expansion in demand for some species, such as Japanese mackerel, leading to overexploitation and collapse of stocks. Pollution from growing industrial activities has also become an issue as wastewater discharge effluents enter coastal ecosystems where they form algal blooms that can kill off marine life.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/tuna-fish-market

Canned Tuna Fish Market to Generate Over 11.89 Billion by 2028

Canned tuna is projected to generate over $11.89 billion by 2028 according to a report from SkyQuest. The report found that increased production and consumption of canned tuna has helped reduce fish prices globally, leading to more sustainable fisheries. The popularity of canned tuna has contributed to its growing production, which is expected to triple by 2028. Canned tuna makes up more than two-thirds of all tuna products in the global tuna fish market and is expected to grow further as consumers look for healthier alternatives.

The growth of the canned tuna market can be attributed in part to increased consumption in Asia and Latin America, where consumers are looking for good-quality protein sources that are less expensive than meat alternatives. Moreover, around 95% of canned tuna products come from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, indicating that these regions have a strong preference for this type of product in the global tuna fish market.

Some of the biggest producers of canned tuna are Italy, Spain, and Japan. These countries are also responsible for most of the imported canned tuna into the United States. The demand for canned tuna fish market has led to prices being high in some parts of the world, but it has also helped create new businesses that produce and sell canned tuna products.

Although there are some concerns about the sustainability of canned tuna fisheries, overall demand for this fish product appears to be on the rise. This suggests that consumers are looking for options that are healthy and affordable, and canned tuna seems to fit that bill perfectly.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/tuna-fish-market

Skipjack Tuna Generates Over 55% Revenue of Global Tuna Fish Market

SkyQuest has released a report analyzing the Skipjack tuna industry and our findings show that the industry generates over $22 billion in revenue each year. Skipjack tuna is the most popular type of tuna and accounts for over 55% of all tuna fish sales in the world.

The report found that there are several key factors driving the success of this industry including high demand from Asia, stable prices, and a growing market for sustainable seafood. The report also highlighted several challenges facing the skipjack tuna fish market including overfishing, illegal fishing, and climate change.

The value of skipjack tuna has been on the rise in recent years due to its high nutritional content. The meat of skipjack tuna contains high levels of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It is also a good source of vitamin A and selenium. Moreover, skipjack tuna is low in cholesterol and fat, making it a healthy choice for those looking to reduce their dietary intake of these substances.

Another reason why the demand for skipjack tuna fish market is rising is its sustainability. Skipjack tuna are fast-growing predators that can reach maturity at an early age. This makes them resilient to overfishing and allows them to reproduce quickly. In addition, skipjack tuna have a low impact on marine ecosystems, making them an environmentally friendly choice when it comes to seafood consumption.

Overall, the demand for skipjack tuna is growing globally due to its nutritious nature, sustainable fishing methods, and low environmental impact

Top Players in Global Tuna Fish Market

  • Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)

  • StarKist Co. (US)

  • A.E.C. Canning Company Limited (Thailand)

  • American Tuna Inc. (US)

  • Bumble Bee Foods LLC (US)

  • Century Pacific Food Inc. (Philippines)

  • Crown Prince Inc. (US)

  • Grupo Albacora SA (Spain)

  • Wild Planet Foods Inc. (US)

  • Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

  • Ocean's (Canada)

  • Dongwon Enterprise Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Beer Market

Global Mushroom Market

Global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market

Global Chocolate Market

Global Craft Beer Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on