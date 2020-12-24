Global Tumor Ablation Technologies Industry

Global Tumor Ablation Technologies Market to Reach $992. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tumor Ablation Technologies estimated at US$453. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$992.

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Radiofrequency Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$351.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microwave Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Tumor Ablation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Cryoablation Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global Cryoablation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$158.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG International Ltd.

EDAP TMS SA

Galil Medical Ltd.

HealthTronics, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mermaid Medical A/S

Misonix, Inc.

NeuWave Medical, Inc.

SonaCare Medical LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tumor Ablation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tumor Ablation Technologies Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tumor Ablation Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cryoablation (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cryoablation (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cryoablation (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: IRE (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: IRE (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: IRE (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Liver Cancer (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Liver Cancer (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Liver Cancer (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Liung Cancer (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Liung Cancer (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Liung Cancer (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Prostate Cancer (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Prostate Cancer (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Prostate Cancer (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Breast Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Breast Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Breast Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tumor Ablation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 39: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tumor

Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 47: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tumor

Ablation Technologies in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Japanese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Chinese Tumor Ablation Technologies Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tumor Ablation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Tumor Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Italian Tumor Ablation Technologies Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tumor

Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 86: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 100: Tumor Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 107: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

