Global Tumor Ablation Technologies Industry
Global Tumor Ablation Technologies Market to Reach $992. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tumor Ablation Technologies estimated at US$453. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$992.
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Radiofrequency Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$351.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microwave Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Tumor Ablation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Cryoablation Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global Cryoablation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$158.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AngioDynamics, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
BTG International Ltd.
EDAP TMS SA
Galil Medical Ltd.
HealthTronics, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Mermaid Medical A/S
Misonix, Inc.
NeuWave Medical, Inc.
SonaCare Medical LLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tumor Ablation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tumor Ablation Technologies Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Tumor Ablation Technologies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Radiofrequency Ablation (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Microwave Ablation (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cryoablation (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cryoablation (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cryoablation (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: IRE (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: IRE (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: IRE (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Ablation Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Liver Cancer (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Liver Cancer (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Liver Cancer (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Liung Cancer (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Liung Cancer (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Liung Cancer (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Prostate Cancer (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Prostate Cancer (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Prostate Cancer (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Breast Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Breast Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Breast Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tumor Ablation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Tumor Ablation Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 39: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tumor
Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 47: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tumor
Ablation Technologies in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Chinese Tumor Ablation Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tumor Ablation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 64: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Tumor Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Italian Tumor Ablation Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tumor
Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 86: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tumor Ablation Technologies in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 100: Tumor Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 107: Tumor Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Tumor Ablation Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
