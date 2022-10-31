Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027 at a 5.1% CAGR

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Market for Tuberculosis Testing

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$634.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$330.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$69.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

  • Alere, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Cepheid, Inc.

  • Creative Diagnostics

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Epistem Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Hain Lifescience GmbH

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Lionex GmbH

  • Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

  • Qiagen NV

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

  • COVID-19 Unravels Progress against Tuberculosis & Pushes Mortality for First Time in a Decade

  • Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge

  • Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding

  • Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19

  • Competition

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 55 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Global Market Overview and Outlook

  • Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor

  • North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share

  • Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market

  • Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market

  • Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing

  • Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

  • W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB

  • WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests

  • Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction

  • Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology

  • Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing Market

  • A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

  • CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis

  • Present Limitations and Future Directions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Tuberculosis Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Tuberculosis Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbngaz

Attachment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbngoz


