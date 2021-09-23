Global Trends in Automotive Plastics Market Size Rising at 11.4% CAGR, to Reach US $75.3 Billion By 2026

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Automotive Plastics Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 35.4 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 75.3 Billion by 2026, at 11.4% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Borealis AG, Grupo Antolin, Owens Corning, Royal DSM N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Automotive Plastics Market By Product Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), and Others) and By Application (Power Trains, Electrical Components, Interior Furnishing, Exterior Furnishing, Under the Hood, and Chassis): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Plastics Market size & share expected to reach to USD 75.3 Billion Units by 2026 from USD 35.4 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Automotive Plastics Market: Overview

Increased demand for products offerings substantial pollution reduction is one of the drivers of the automotive plastics market. Automotive manufacturers favor automotive plastics while manufacturing automobiles because of some of the end-users stringent carbon emission regulations and price sensitivity. The use of technologies such as turbocharging adjustment, aerodynamic design, valve timing, and the introduction of plug-in hybrid, and hybrid in vehicles can reduce carbon emissions in passenger cars. However, the high capital cost and cost of plastic materials are expected to hinder the market growth in the upcoming years. Capital costs associated with the invention or design of new materials are often measured over the long-term, or system or device life cycle. This feature prevents the use of modern advanced materials during the manufacturing of vehicles as they involve re-engineering the process and need new manufacturing techniques, which involves a huge cost of capital. Nevertheless, the use of PMMA and composites in-vehicle car production is anticipated to create new opportunities for the automotive plastics market in the upcoming future.

Industry Major Market Players

Market Dynamics

Polypropylene has a major share in the automotive plastics market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Due to its physical and chemical properties, polypropylene finds use in both rigid and flexible packaging. Polypropylene is weighted very lightly relative to many other plastics and is commonly used in the automotive industry. At very high temperatures PP provides excellent chemical and electrical resistance. This is semi-rigid, transparent, and gives integral character to the hinge. It is used in various end-use industries such as electrical and electronics, packaging, manufacturing, consumer goods, and the automotive industry. The market for automotive plastics for interior components is projected to grow mainly due to increased focus on automobiles that are compact and fuel-efficient. The market is expected to gain more traction, with improving economic conditions. Most other interior parts, including seat bases, load boards, headliners, and rear box shelves, are largely made from high-performance plastics, such as ABS composites and Glass-Mat Thermoplastic (GMT), rather than traditional rubber and metal.

Global Automotive Plastics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 35.4 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 75.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 11.4% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Borealis AG, Grupo Antolin, Owens Corning, Royal DSM N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V., Covestro AG and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Automotive Plastics Market: Segmentation

The automotive plastics market is segmented based on product type and application. On the basis of product type segmentation, the market is classified into Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), and Others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into power trains, electrical components, interior furnishing, exterior furnishing, under the hood, and chassis.

The automotive plastics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the automotive plastics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Automotive Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the automotive plastics market for vehicles in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific market growth is due to Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and China. Increasing manufacturing base and growing investments in modern vehicle production technology are anticipated to bring about a new age of vehicles, positively affecting the plastic automotive industry. In terms of volume, the Asia Pacific automotive plastics market for non-commercial cars is expected to rise at a significant growth rate between 2019 and 2026.

Browse the full "Automotive Plastics Market By Product Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), and Others) and By Application (Power Trains, Electrical Components, Interior Furnishing, Exterior Furnishing, Under the Hood, and Chassis): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

This report segments the automotive plastics market as follows:

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, automobile manufacturers in Europe are using high-performance plastics as these materials are energy-efficient and help in the weight reduction of the vehicle

Plastics such as PVC exhibit excellent chemical and solvent resistance with good tensile strength and flexibility, which makes them highly suitable for instrument panels and other electrical components

Polypropylene is used in a variety of end-use industries such as packaging, electrical and electronics, construction, consumer products, and automotive

Weight reduction of vehicles offers a cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fuel consumption, conserving non-renewable crude oil reserves

Consumers in Europe and APAC are highly conscious regarding fuel-efficiency

