Global Transportation Composites Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Royal DSM, Toray Industries & Teijin Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Composites - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transportation Composites market accounted for $30.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $88.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for light-weight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles and growing usage of composites in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high processing and manufacturing cost are hampering market growth.
Transportation composites are widely used in aquatic, aerospace & defense and automotive, along with other business. Composites offer higher properties, such as high abrasion resistance, improved stiffness, the high modulus, excellent strength, low density, outstanding chemical resistance and low creep, which build them suitable for use in automotive machinery, internal car panels, aircraft structures and others.
Based on the application, the interior segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to their advanced properties, such as strength, durability, low weight and resistance to heat, temperature and wetness, transportation composites are broadly used for interior applications in the automotive and aerospace industries.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the replacement of old and inefficient aircraft provide ample opportunities for the transportation composites market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Transportation Composites Market include Royal DSM, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Norco Composites & Grp, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, Feadship and Lee Aerospace .
Manufacturing Processes Covered:
- Injection Molding Process
- Resin Transfer Molding Process (RTM)
- Compression Molding Process
Fibers Covered:
- Carbon
- Glass
- Natural
Resins Covered:
- Thermoplastic
- Thermoset
Transportation Types Covered:
- Waterways
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
Applications Covered:
- Exterior
- Interior
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Injection Molding Process
5.3 Resin Transfer Molding Process (RTM)
5.4 Compression Molding Process
6 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Fiber
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon
6.3 Glass
6.4 Natural
7 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Resin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermoplastic
7.2.1 Polyamide (PA)
7.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
7.2.3 Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)
7.3 Thermoset
7.3.1 Polyester
7.3.2 Vinyl Ester
7.3.3 Epoxy
8 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Transportation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Waterways
8.2.1 Sailboat
8.2.2 Cruise Ship
8.2.3 Powerboat
8.3 Roadways
8.3.1 Recreational Vehicles
8.3.2 Bus, Trucks, and Other Heavy Vehicles
8.3.3 Automotive
8.4 Railways
8.4.1 Passenger Rails
8.4.2 High Speed and Bullet Trains
8.4.3 Metros and Monorails
8.5 Airways
8.5.1 Defense
8.5.2 Civil
9 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Exterior
9.3 Interior
10 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Royal DSM
12.2 Toray Industries Inc.
12.3 Teijin Limited
12.4 Solvay
12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
12.6 Gurit Holding AG
12.7 Jushi Group
12.8 SGL Group
12.9 Owens Corning
12.10 Hexcel Corporation
12.11 Norco Composites & Grp
12.12 Bombardier
12.13 Lockheed Martin
12.14 Feadship
12.15 Lee Aerospace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu2mie
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900