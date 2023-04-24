Global Transport Media Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2028 Featuring BD, Puritan Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corp of America, Hardy Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, and Vircell

Company Logo

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Media Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transport media market was valued at USD 13.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2028



Technological Advancement in Transport Media



During the COVID-19 pandemic, several advancements and new products have been launched in the transport media market. For several decades several transport media solutions have been introduced in the market to stabilize the specimen for the detection of microbial presence during the diagnostic investigation.

From 2019 to 2022, some of the new products launched by various vendors were based on the high demand for diagnosing SARS-COV-2 viral infection. In addition, the development of formulations and advanced designs for appropriate sample collection increased the adoption of transport media and delivered lucrative market growth opportunities. In addition, the emerging monkeypox infectious disease is expected to drive the transport media market.



Several infectious disease outbreaks have significantly improved transport media solutions in recent years. Several new products are introduced with advanced and unique technologies to ease in detection and diagnosis of infected patients. Thermo Fisher Scientific designed a fully innovative non-hazardous virus inactivation medium that supports the safe collection and transport of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2021, VIRCELL S.L. launched a new transport medium solution for pediatric clinical diagnostics for collecting and preserving various viruses. In addition, the increased funding for infectious diseases diagnosis and growing research towards viral transport media due to the COVID-19 pandemic deliver lucrative opportunities for transport media market growth.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic positively increased awareness about diagnosis and transport media relations among medical professionals and people, which drove the high demand for transport media.

Story continues

Also, the increasing production capacity of transport media solutions increases the high capacity of manufacturers. Most leading and emerging market players expand their manufacturing units with advanced facilities, expected to drive transport media market growth.



Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases



In 2019, the viral infection SARS-COV-2 started to spread worldwide, and millions of people got infected as of November 2022. With the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, the demand for transport media increased in detecting and diagnosing viral and non-viral infectious diseases.

The emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases impacting human life cause millions of deaths annually. The growing burden of infectious diseases continuously increases the demand for transport media solutions and boosts market growth. The increasing diagnosis rate for infectious diseases is accelerating the transport media industry's growth.

Globally, billions of lives are attributed to infectious diseases. The increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing access to health services resulted in the high demand for infectious disease cures, propelling the market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global transport media market by product is segmented into viral transport media, universal transport media, molecular transport media, and others.

The other transport media segments included Cary & Blair medium, Amies medium, Stuarts medium, alkaline peptone water, and buffered glycerol saline. In 2022, the viral transport media segment accounted for a 55.75% higher industry share and dominated the other segments.

The factors that increase the high revenue of viral transport media are the significant patient population infected with viral infectious diseases, significant diagnosis and testing done for COVID-19, and increasing awareness for diagnosis and pre-clinical diagnosis and testing.

These factors significantly improved the viral transport media application rate and accelerated segmental growth. In the UK, the government has published and implemented guidelines to test monkeypox specimen samples and sample transporting through viral transport media.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global transport media market by application is segmented into diagnosis and pre-clinical testing.

The diagnosis segment accounted for a 65.75% higher market share in 2022 and dominated the application segment.

Due to the increasing infectious diseases prevalence and the emergence of COVID-19, monkeypox, and influenza virus infection in developed and developing countries, the demand for diagnosis is increased, which resulted in high segmental growth. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the pre-clinical testing rate is higher than in developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are showing steady growth for pre-clinical testing and driving segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY INDICATION



The viral diseases indication segment dominated the global transport media in 2022 and was valued at USD 9.74 million.

The prevalence of viral infectious diseases such as influenza virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster, respiratory syncytial virus, and other emerging such as monkeypox and already emerged COVID-19 infectious diseases drive high segmental growth. Moreover, COVID-19 and influenza are both contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different types of viruses, such as COVID-19 is caused by SARS-COV-2, and the influenza virus causes flu.

Influenza and COVID-19 are considered severe public health concerns worldwide, impacting millions of lives. Since 2020, across the world, various public health and social measures have been implemented to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-COV-2. In 2022, the viral diseases segment accounted for a 74.05% market share in the global transport media market.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The diagnostics labs became a major health service from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19 and other infectious disease detection.

Due to the increased demand for diagnosis and testing in the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnostic labs have become a major part of diagnosis and accounted for a higher transport media market share in 2022. The high number of COVID-19 detection tests and emerging demand for monkeypox and influenza virus burden in 2022 are accelerating the segmental growth.

In addition, other infectious diseases constantly demanded early detection and diagnosis to boost segmental growth. However, the diagnostic lab's segment growth is expected to decrease with the decreasing demand for COVID-19 diagnosis. And the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to increase with a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2022, the diagnostic lab segment accounted for 41.52% market share in the global transport media market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the transport media market and accounted for a 33.02% share in 2022. The increasing prevalence of viral infectious diseases and associated population, high diagnostic and pre-clinical testing rate, and increasing focus on research and development in the region on viral diseases boost the regional industry growth.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The leading global transport media market players include BD, Puritan Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hardy Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, and Vircell.

The global industry is highly competitive, with local, domestic, regional, and global players worldwide. The market player's geographical presence and broad distribution channels make the market competitive through major supply, import, and export strategies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the significantly increased demand for transport media drove high export and import in different countries through various market players.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

New Product Launched for Transport Media

Technological Advances in Transport Media

Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics and Funding During Pandemic

Increasing Research and Focus on Viral Transport Media

Market Growth Enablers

Impacts of Covid-19

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Diagnosis Rate for Infectious Diseases

Market Restraints

Available Alternative Solutions for Transport Media

Limited Access to Diagnostic Services in Lmics

Challenges Associated With Transport Media

Key Company Profiles

BD

Hardy Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America

Puritan Medica Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vircell

Other Prominent Vendors

AB Medical

Alpha-Tec Systems

AccuGene USA

Apical Scientific

Azooka Labs

Biomed Diagnostics

bioBoaVista

BioGenex

BIOLOGIX Group

BIOCOMMA

Charm Sciences

Creative Life Sciences

Citotest Labware Manufacturing

CPT Medical

COPAN Diagnostics

DiaSorin Molecular

EKF Diagnostics Holding

Ensol Biosciences

General Biologics

Gentueri

Han Chang Medic

Hebei Chaoran Medical Instruments

Innolyzer Labs

KSL Diagnostics

Lucence Health

LaunchWorks

Liofilchem

Medical Wire & Equipment

Miraclean Technology

MetaDesign Solutions

Quidel Corporation

Trinity Biotech

Manila HealthTek

MATTEK

Nodford International

Starplex Scientific

Sansure Biotech

Sisco Research Laboratories

Teknova

Titan Biotech

Vegas Biotech

Yocon Biology Technology Company

Zybio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t67uld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



