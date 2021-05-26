Global Transport Management Software Market 2021 Research Report with Key Players, Opportunities, Competition, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Orbis Research
·6 min read

Global Transport Management Software Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2026 enhances the decision-making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage.

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Transport Management Software Market 2021-2026

Market Overview

The Transport Management Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our latest research, the global Transport Management Software size is estimated to be USD xx million in 2026 from USD xx million in 2020, with a change XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global Transport Management Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% for the next five years.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/6056162?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Rising prevalence of technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry coupled with a growing eCommerce environment are considered to be major factors for boosting the growth of the global transport management software market. The growing demand for enhanced agility in transportation and logistics is primarily driven by digital transformation across the industry with an objective to achieve superior customer experience. Incorporation of digitization has gained immense popularity to the transport management services witnessing a rise in adoption by several companies. The growth of transport management software market is also considerably influenced by adoption of technological advancements such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Market segment by players, this report covers
MercuryGate
Oracle
JDA Software
MPO
Descartes
SAP
Cerasis
BluJay Solutions
3GTMS
Transplace
One Network
Manhattan Associates
Eyefreight
Infor
Kuebix
Trimble
Allotrac

Browse the complete report https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-transport-management-software-market-2021-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Market segmentation
Transport Management Software market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers
Cloud-based
On-premises

Market segment by Application, can be divided into
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Make an enquirer of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/6056162?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Such technological aid has enhanced operational efficiencies and elevated customer experience. AI particularly is engaged in providing predictive operations, back-office automation, intelligent transportation operations and establishing new customer experience models. Integration of emerging technologies has successfully digitized the complete end-to-end transportation process including managing the order, contracting, streamlined delivery process and payment. Such streamlined management of transportation enables elimination of unnecessary errors. Furthermore, growing adoption of autonomous vehicles by the transportation and logistics industry coupled with heavy investments in development of AI associated technologies such as sensors and vision technologies are also expected to boost the growth of the global transport management software market.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transport Management Software
1.2 Classification of Transport Management Software by Type
1.2.1 Overview: Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Type: 2020 Versus 2021 Versus 2026
1.2.2 Global Transport Management Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2020
1.2.3 Cloud-based
1.2.4 On-premises
1.3 Global Transport Management Software Market by Application
1.3.1 Overview: Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Application: 2020 Versus 2021 Versus 2026
1.3.2 Logistics & Transport
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Retail
1.4 Global Transport Management Software Market Size & Forecast
1.5 Global Transport Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Region
1.5.1 Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
1.5.2 Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Region, (2016-2021)

2 Company Profiles
2.1 MercuryGate
2.1.1 MercuryGate Details
2.1.2 MercuryGate Major Business
2.1.3 MercuryGate Transport Management Software Product and Solutions
2.1.4 MercuryGate Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
2.1.5 MercuryGate Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.2 Oracle
2.2.1 Oracle Details
2.2.2 Oracle Major Business
2.2.3 Oracle Transport Management Software Product and Solutions
2.2.4 Oracle Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
2.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.3 JDA Software
2.3.1 JDA Software Details
2.3.2 JDA Software Major Business
2.3.3 JDA Software Transport Management Software Product and Solutions
2.3.4 JDA Software Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
2.3.5 JDA Software Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.4 MPO
2.4.1 MPO Details

3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue and Share by Players (2019-2021)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 3 Transport Management Software Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Transport Management Software Players Market Share
3.2.3 Market Competition Trend
3.3 Transport Management Software Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.5 New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type
4.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Transport Management Software Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size Segment by Application
5.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Transport Management Software Market Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155


Latest Stories

  • Campbell's first playoff goose egg has Leafs 1 win away from series win

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves to record his first post-season shutout and Alex Galchenyuk tallied three points as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

  • Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd joke during Leafs-Habs game

    “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something,” MacLean quipped during Sportsnet's Leafs-Habs broadcast.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Jordan Staal heroic again in Canes' OT win over the Preds

    Jordan Staal buried a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a come-from-behind win and a 3-2 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolishing of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas. The Clippers threw just about every body they had at Doncic in an effort to slow the player that burned them with a triple-double in Game 1. But once again, the All-Star got plenty of help from his supporting cast. The Clippers, who led the league with 41% 3-point shooting, went 13 of 33 from long range. They regained their touch in the fourth, when they made five and twice cut their deficit to four points, but Josh Richardson made four straight free throws over the final 21 seconds to preserve the victory. George was just 1 of 7 from long range. The Clippers made 11 3-pointers in Game 1. Dallas led by 13 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. The Clippers cut their deficit to 114-109 on two 3-pointers by Marcus Morris, sandwiched around George's dunk. But Morris soon fouled out. Doncic scored on consecutive drives and Porzingis dunked with George chasing him for a 120-111 lead. Leonard made his fourth 3-pointer and Terance Mann scored to draw the Clippers within four, but Hardaway hit from long range. The Mavs dominated the third, outscoring the Clippers 30-19 to take a 101-92 lead into the fourth. They made five 3-pointers, with Hardaway hitting one to open the quarter and Doncic hitting one to end it. In between, the Clippers missed shots, including George's miss on a wide-open dunk. George and Morris picked up their third fouls. Just like in Game 1, the Mavs got off to a strong start. They led by nine on their way to hitting five 3-pointers in the first, when they made 15 of 24 shots. Leonard carried the Clippers in the first half with 30 points, the most he's scored in either half of a postseason game. The teams were tied nine times in the second quarter, with Rajon Rondo's basket giving the Clippers a 73-71 lead at halftime. TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic's 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1 made him the first player in NBA history with three triple-doubles in his first seven career playoff games. Clippers: Leonard's 18 points in the first were his most in a quarter in the postseason. ... Their 73 points was the second-most scored in the first half of a postseason game in franchise history. ... Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, talked with Hall of Famer Jerry West at halftime. Doncic ran over to trade greetings with Mahomes as the crowd heckled him. PORZINGIS FINED Porzingis was fined $50,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses. It said he was at a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks' 113-103 win in Game 1. The NBA said the violation by Porzingis didn’t create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn’t necessary. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status. Coach Rick Carlisle said the matter was addressed internally. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press