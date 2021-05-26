Global Transport Management Software Market 2021 Research Report with Key Players, Opportunities, Competition, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Global Transport Management Software Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2026 enhances the decision-making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage.

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Transport Management Software Market 2021-2026

Market Overview

The Transport Management Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.



According to our latest research, the global Transport Management Software size is estimated to be USD xx million in 2026 from USD xx million in 2020, with a change XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global Transport Management Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% for the next five years.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/6056162?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Rising prevalence of technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry coupled with a growing eCommerce environment are considered to be major factors for boosting the growth of the global transport management software market. The growing demand for enhanced agility in transportation and logistics is primarily driven by digital transformation across the industry with an objective to achieve superior customer experience. Incorporation of digitization has gained immense popularity to the transport management services witnessing a rise in adoption by several companies. The growth of transport management software market is also considerably influenced by adoption of technological advancements such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Story continues

Market segment by players, this report covers

MercuryGate

Oracle

JDA Software

MPO

Descartes

SAP

Cerasis

BluJay Solutions

3GTMS

Transplace

One Network

Manhattan Associates

Eyefreight

Infor

Kuebix

Trimble

Allotrac

Browse the complete report https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-transport-management-software-market-2021-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Market segmentation

Transport Management Software market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



Market segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises



Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Make an enquirer of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/6056162?utm_source=ManjiriGNW

Such technological aid has enhanced operational efficiencies and elevated customer experience. AI particularly is engaged in providing predictive operations, back-office automation, intelligent transportation operations and establishing new customer experience models. Integration of emerging technologies has successfully digitized the complete end-to-end transportation process including managing the order, contracting, streamlined delivery process and payment. Such streamlined management of transportation enables elimination of unnecessary errors. Furthermore, growing adoption of autonomous vehicles by the transportation and logistics industry coupled with heavy investments in development of AI associated technologies such as sensors and vision technologies are also expected to boost the growth of the global transport management software market.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transport Management Software

1.2 Classification of Transport Management Software by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Type: 2020 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Global Transport Management Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2020

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Transport Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Application: 2020 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Logistics & Transport

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Retail

1.4 Global Transport Management Software Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Transport Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

1.5.2 Global Transport Management Software Market Size by Region, (2016-2021)





2 Company Profiles

2.1 MercuryGate

2.1.1 MercuryGate Details

2.1.2 MercuryGate Major Business

2.1.3 MercuryGate Transport Management Software Product and Solutions

2.1.4 MercuryGate Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 MercuryGate Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Oracle Details

2.2.2 Oracle Major Business

2.2.3 Oracle Transport Management Software Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Oracle Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 JDA Software

2.3.1 JDA Software Details

2.3.2 JDA Software Major Business

2.3.3 JDA Software Transport Management Software Product and Solutions

2.3.4 JDA Software Transport Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 JDA Software Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 MPO

2.4.1 MPO Details





3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue and Share by Players (2019-2021)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Transport Management Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Transport Management Software Players Market Share

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Transport Management Software Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 New Entrants and Expansion Plans





4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Transport Management Software Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)





5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Transport Management Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Transport Management Software Market Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155



