Global Transmission Repair Market to Reach $235. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transmission Repair estimated at US$204. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.

New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transmission Repair Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900439/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gasket & Seal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Transmission Repair market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



O-Rings Segment to Record 1.3% CAGR



In the global O-Rings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Aamco Transmissions Inc.

Allison Transmission, Inc.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

Mister Transmission

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Scroll to continue with content Ad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900439/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transmission Repair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transmission Repair Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Transmission Repair Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Transmission Repair Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Gasket & Seal (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Gasket & Seal (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Gasket & Seal (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fluid (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fluid (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fluid (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: O-Rings (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: O-Rings (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: O-Rings (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transmission Filter (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Transmission Filter (Component) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Transmission Filter (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Gear (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Gear (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Gear (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Clutch Plate (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Clutch Plate (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Clutch Plate (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Pressure Plate (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Pressure Plate (Component) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Pressure Plate (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Transmission General Repair (Repair Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Transmission General Repair (Repair Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Transmission General Repair (Repair Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 31: Transmission Overhaul (Repair Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Transmission Overhaul (Repair Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Transmission Overhaul (Repair Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 42: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transmission Repair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Transmission Repair Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Transmission Repair Market in the United States by

Repair Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Transmission Repair Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Transmission Repair Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Repair Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Transmission Repair Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Repair Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Transmission Repair Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Transmission Repair: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Transmission Repair Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Transmission Repair: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Repair Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Transmission Repair Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Transmission Repair: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Transmission Repair Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Transmission Repair Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Repair Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transmission Repair Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Transmission Repair Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Transmission Repair Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Transmission Repair Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 83: Transmission Repair Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Transmission Repair Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Repair Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Transmission Repair Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Transmission Repair Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Transmission Repair Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Transmission Repair Market in France by Repair Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Transmission Repair Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Transmission Repair Market in France by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Transmission Repair Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Transmission Repair Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Transmission Repair Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown by

Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Transmission Repair Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Transmission Repair Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Repair Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Transmission Repair Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Transmission Repair Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Repair

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Transmission Repair Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Transmission Repair Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Transmission Repair Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Repair Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Transmission Repair Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Repair Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Spanish Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Transmission Repair Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Transmission Repair Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Transmission Repair Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Transmission Repair Market in Russia by Repair Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Transmission Repair Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 146: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Repair Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 155: Transmission Repair Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Transmission Repair Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Transmission Repair Market in Asia-Pacific by Repair

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Transmission Repair Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Transmission Repair Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Transmission Repair Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Transmission Repair Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Transmission Repair Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Indian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review by

Repair Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Transmission Repair Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Repair Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Indian Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Transmission Repair Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Transmission Repair Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Transmission Repair Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 186: Transmission Repair Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Transmission Repair Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Transmission Repair Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Transmission Repair Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Transmission Repair Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Transmission Repair Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Repair

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market

Share Analysis by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Repair:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Transmission Repair Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Transmission Repair Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Transmission Repair Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Transmission Repair Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Transmission Repair Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 208: Latin American Transmission Repair Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Repair Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Transmission Repair Market by Repair

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Transmission Repair Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 215: Transmission Repair Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020-2027



Table 218: Transmission Repair Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Repair Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 221: Transmission Repair Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Transmission Repair Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Transmission Repair Market in Brazil by Repair Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis

by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Transmission Repair Market in Brazil by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Transmission Repair Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Transmission Repair Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 232: Transmission Repair Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Transmission Repair Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Repair Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2012-2019



Table 237: Mexican Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Transmission Repair Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Transmission Repair Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 240: Mexican Transmission Repair Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 245: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Latin America

by Repair Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Share Breakdown by Repair Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 248: Transmission Repair Market in Rest of Latin America

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Latin America Transmission Repair Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 251: Transmission Repair Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Transmission Repair Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Transmission Repair Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 255: Transmission Repair Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Transmission Repair Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Repair Type: 2020 to 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



