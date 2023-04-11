Global Transformer Monitoring System Market Report 2023: Digitalization of Power Utilities Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transformer Monitoring System Market (2023-2028) by Type, Type of Transformer, Installation Type, Services, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Transformer Monitoring System Market is estimated to be USD 3.34 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.90 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.98%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Power Outages

Digitalization of Power Utilities

Growing Renewable Investments and Rising Smart Grid Initiatives

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

Rise in Offshore Wind Farms

Growth of Big Data Analytics

Challenges

Low Acceptance Level among End Users

Market Segmentations



The Global Transformer Monitoring System Market is segmented based on Type, Type of Transformer, Installation Type, Services, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Hardware Solutions and IT Solutions.

By Type of Transformer, the market is classified into Ground Transformer and Pole-Mounted Transformer.

By Installation Type, the market is classified into Newly Installed Units and Retrofit Units.

By Services, the market is classified into Bushing Monitoring, Oil/Gas Monitoring, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Generator Transformers, and Specialty Transformers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Advanced Power Technologies LLC, Camlin Ltd, CETT Co., Ltd, Eaton Corp., GE Co., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report..

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Type



7 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Type of Transformers



8 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Installation Type



9 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Services



10 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Application



11 Americas' Transformer Monitoring System Market



12 Europe's Transformer Monitoring System Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Transformer Monitoring System Market



14 APAC's Transformer Monitoring System Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Power Technologies LLC

Camlin Ltd

CETT Co., Ltd

Eaton Corp.

GE Co.

Groupe Cahors S.A.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

HZ Electric, Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

KJ Dynatech, Inc.

Koncar Electrical Industry Inc.

Mitsubishi Corp.

MTE Meter Test Equipment Ag

Ningbo Ligong Online Monitoring Technology Co., Ltd.

Qualitrol Co. LLC

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Ag

Wilson Transformer Co.

