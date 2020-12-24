Global Train Communication Gateways Systems Industry

Global Train Communication Gateways Systems Market to Reach $8. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Train Communication Gateways Systems estimated at US$2. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Locomotive trains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Railroads cars segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $658.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Train Communication Gateways Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$658.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



Rapid transit metros Segment to Record 20.4% CAGR



In the global Rapid transit metros segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMiT, spol. s r.o.

Duagon AG

EKE-Electronics Ltd.

HaslerRail AG

Quester Tangent Corporation

SYS TEC electronic GmbH







