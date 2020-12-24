Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Industry
Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market to Reach $6. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Traffic Road Marking Coatings estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960320/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Traffic Road Marking Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Preformed Polymer Tape Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Preformed Polymer Tape segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$609.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$792.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$811 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3M Company
Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited
Crown Technologies LLC
DowDuPont, Inc.
Geveko Markings
LANINO TRAFFIC MARKINGS
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
Sealmasters Ltd.
SWARCO AG
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960320/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traffic Road Marking Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Paint (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Paint (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Paint (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Thermoplastic (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Thermoplastic (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Thermoplastic (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Preformed Polymer Tape (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Preformed Polymer Tape (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Preformed Polymer Tape (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Epoxy (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Epoxy (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Epoxy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Traffic Road Marking Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Traffic Road Marking
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Traffic Road Marking
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Traffic Road Marking Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960320/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001