Global Toxicology Testing Services Industry

Global Toxicology Testing Services Market to Reach $12. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toxicology Testing Services estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In Vivo Method, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In Vitro Method segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Toxicology Testing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



In Silico Method Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR



In the global In Silico Method segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bureau Veritas SA

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Envigo, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evotec AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Merck KgaA

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

SGS Group (SGS SA)

Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Toxicology Testing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Toxicology Testing Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Toxicology Testing Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Toxicology Testing Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: In Vivo Method (Method) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: In Vivo Method (Method) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: In Vivo Method (Method) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: In Vitro Method (Method) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: In Vitro Method (Method) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: In Vitro Method (Method) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: In Silico Method (Method) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: In Silico Method (Method) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: In Silico Method (Method) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology (Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology (Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology (Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cosmetic (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cosmetic (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cosmetic (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Chemical (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical Devices (Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical Devices (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical Devices (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Toxicology Testing Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Toxicology Testing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Toxicology Testing Services Market in the United

States by Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Toxicology Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Toxicology Testing Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Toxicology Testing Services Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Toxicology Testing Services Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Toxicology Testing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market

Review by Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Toxicology Testing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Toxicology Testing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Toxicology Testing Services in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Toxicology Testing Services Market in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 45: Toxicology Testing Services Market Share Shift in

Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Toxicology Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Method: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Toxicology Testing Services Market by Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Toxicology Testing Services in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Toxicology Testing Services Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Toxicology Testing Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Toxicology Testing Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Toxicology Testing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Method: 2020-2027



Table 56: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Toxicology Testing Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Toxicology Testing Services Market in France by

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Method: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Toxicology Testing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Method: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Toxicology Testing Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Toxicology Testing Services Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Toxicology Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Toxicology Testing Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Method: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Toxicology Testing Services Market by Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Toxicology Testing Services in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Toxicology Testing Services Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Toxicology Testing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Toxicology Testing Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Toxicology Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Toxicology Testing Services in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Toxicology Testing Services Market in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Toxicology Testing Services Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Toxicology Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Method: 2020-2027



Table 86: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Toxicology Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Toxicology Testing Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:

2020-2027



Table 89: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Toxicology Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Toxicology Testing Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Method: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Toxicology Testing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Toxicology Testing Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Toxicology Testing Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Toxicology Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Toxicology Testing Services Historic

Market Review by Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Toxicology Testing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: Toxicology Testing Services Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Toxicology Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

