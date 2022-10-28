Global Tourniquet Systems Market to Reach $775.7 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tourniquet Systems estimated at US$435. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$775. 7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tourniquet Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033147/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Tourniquet Cuffs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$596.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tourniquet Instrument segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Tourniquet Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
C.A.T Resources
Delfi Medical
Hammarplast Medical AB
Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory
OHK Medical Devices
Pyng Medical
Rudolf Riester GmbH
Sam Medical
Stryker
Ulrich Medical
VBM Medizintechnik GmbH
Zimmer Biomet


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033147/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tourniquet Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Cuffs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Tourniquet Cuffs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Cuffs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Instrument by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Tourniquet Instrument by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Instrument by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Setting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Setting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Setting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Institutional Use by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Non-Institutional Use by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Institutional Use
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Tourniquet Systems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tourniquet Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs
and Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tourniquet
Systems by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Tourniquet Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tourniquet Systems by Application - Hospitals,
Ambulatory Setting and Non-Institutional Use - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tourniquet
Systems by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Tourniquet Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting and
Non-Institutional Use for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Tourniquet Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tourniquet Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Tourniquet Systems
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033147/?utm_source=GNW

