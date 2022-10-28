Global Touch Probes Market to Reach $822.7 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Touch Probes estimated at US$569. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822. 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Probes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 3D Touch Probes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$332.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Spindle Probes segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Touch Probes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Tool-Length Measuring Probes Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Tool-Length Measuring Probes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$129.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Blum-Novotest GmbH
Centroid CNC
Haff-Schneider
Harbin Pioneer MandE Technical
Heidenhain
Hexagon AB
Mahr GmbH
Marposs
Metrol
Micro-Vu
OGP
Renishaw
Tormach Inc.
ZEISS


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Touch Probes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Touch Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for 3D Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
Spindle Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Spindle Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 2D Spindle Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tool-Length Measuring Probes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Tool-Length Measuring
Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool-Length Measuring
Probes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool
Touch-off Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Tool Touch-off Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool Touch-off Probes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hard-Wired by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Hard-Wired by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hard-Wired by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radio by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Radio by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Touch Probes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type -
3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring
Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical
Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW

