Global Touch Probes Market to Reach $822.7 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Touch Probes estimated at US$569. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822. 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Probes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 3D Touch Probes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$332.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Spindle Probes segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Touch Probes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Tool-Length Measuring Probes Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Tool-Length Measuring Probes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$129.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Centroid CNC

Haff-Schneider

Harbin Pioneer MandE Technical

Heidenhain

Hexagon AB

Mahr GmbH

Marposs

Metrol

Micro-Vu

OGP

Renishaw

Tormach Inc.

ZEISS





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Touch Probes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Touch Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for 3D Touch Probes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Touch Probes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Spindle Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Spindle Probes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 2D Spindle Probes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tool-Length Measuring Probes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tool-Length Measuring

Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool-Length Measuring

Probes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool

Touch-off Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tool Touch-off Probes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool Touch-off Probes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hard-Wired by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hard-Wired by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hard-Wired by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radio by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Radio by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Touch Probes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type -

3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring

Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical

Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Touch Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Touch Probes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,

Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D

Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes

and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D

Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off

Probes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices,

Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other

End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,

Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch

Probes by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by

Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



