Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product By Route of Administration By End-User By Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products) By Route of Administration (Dermal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery) By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Centers, Others) By Distribution Channel (Online vs.

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product By Route of Administration By End-User By Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027"
Offline) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global topical drug delivery market is anticipated to witness a growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as increased incidence of burn injuries across the globe and advancements in the transdermal drug delivery systems are primarily driving the market demand.

The rise at the old age population who prefer to use tropical drug delivery as it eases the drug delivery process fuels the market demand. Also, the growing popularity of the non-invasive procedures due to their cost-effectiveness and fast healing among patients is further expected to influence the market growth in the next five years.
The global topical drug delivery market is segmented into product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product, the market is fragmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products.

Semi-solid formulations dominate the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period, 2023-2027.Lotions, creams, gels, pastes, ointments, and other semi-solid formulations are some examples of semi-solid formulations that are used topically.

These formulations are absorbed through the skin, and the therapeutic ingredients do the same, penetrating the skin to enter the body’s bloodstream through tiny capillaries.They fix any damage or abnormality in the epidermal tissues that cover the surface of the body.

The rise in the number of surgeries and organ transplantation procedures is driving the segment demand.
The major market players operating in the global topical drug delivery market are Johnson & Johnson SA, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Cipla Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., MedPharm Group Ltd., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Galderma S.A.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global topical drug delivery market based on product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global topical drug delivery market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global topical drug delivery market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global topical drug delivery market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global topical drug delivery market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global topical drug delivery market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies, suppliers, and service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global topical drug delivery market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• End users, service providers and other stakeholders
• Distributers and suppliers of topical drugs and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to topical drug delivery market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as vendors, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Topical Drug Delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product:
o Semi-Solid Formulations
o Liquid Formulations
o Solid Formulations
o Transdermal Products
• Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration:
o Dermal Drug Delivery
o Ophthalmic Drug Delivery
o Rectal Drug Delivery
o Vaginal Drug Delivery
o Nasal Drug Delivery
• Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By End User:
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Home Healthcare
o Diagnostic Centers
o Others
• Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global topical drug delivery market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293053/?utm_source=GNW

