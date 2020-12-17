Global Tonic Water Market By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging Form, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Global Tonic Water Market size is expected to reach $1. 3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Tonic water can be considered as a tonic soft drink in which quinine is dissolved.

Initially, Tonic water was utilized as a medication against malaria but now it has fundamentally lower quinine content and is consumed for its different unpleasant flavor. It is regularly utilized in alcoholic drinks, especially in gin and tonic.



Rising consumer drink inclinations to ’Gin and Tonic’ across the world is the leading driving element for the market. Additionally, expanding the utilization of tonic water to serve vodka and to make different kinds of mainstream cocktails is also offering new scope for the business. Expanding the utilization of alcoholic drinks, for example, gin, vodka, and different kinds of cocktails is the leading driving component for the market. Also, tonic water contains a decent measure of quinine, which decrease the odds of malaria and other leg related medical problems. These medicinal properties are anticipated to boost market development over the forecast period.



Tonic water is one of the extensively consumed soft drinks with spirits across the globe. Numerous beverages have a solid base of tonic water, which gives a bitter edge to cocktails. Gin and Tonic have become one of the popular blends consumed by drinkers around the world and is commonly known as ’G and T’ mainly in nations including the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and Canada. By and large, the greater part of the recipes contains a 1:1 to 1:3 tonic water to gin ratio. These trends are anticipated to remain conducive factors for the industry over the forecast period.



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an extensive effect on the tonic water industry. The on-trade segment has particularly been affected since bars, cafés, pubs, breweries have been closed because of the lock-down and client visits are totally confined. Similarly, the effect was more uncertain felt on the off-trade sales channel since consumer’s stock-piled beverages in the initial phases of the lockdown. Nonetheless, the lockdown has created extraordinary opportunities for e-commerce channels because of social distancing.



Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Plain and Flavored. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Off-trade, On-trade and Online Retail. Based on Packaging Form, the market is segmented into Cans and Bottles. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (Dr Pepper Snapple Group), The Coca Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation (Hansen Beverage), Fever-Tree Drinks PLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc. (Soda Stream International Ltd.), Q-Tonic, LLC, Zevia, LLC, Fentimans Ltd. and Britvic PLC.



Strategies deployed in Tonic Water Market



Jul-2020: Fever-Tree completed the acquisition of German import company, Global Drinks. Following this acquisition, GDP’s established management, distribution relationships and sales channels allowed the Fever-tree to accelerate the strength and depth of its presence in Germany.



Jun-2020: Asahi acquired Carlton and United Breweries, Australia’s biggest brewer. This acquisition would widen up the range of tasting beverages with Australia’s most admirable and loved beer brands.



Feb-2020: PepsiCo announced the launch of its caffeinated water as an extension to its sparkling water brand, bubly. This launch broadened its sparkling water category with the brand’s fun, modern ‘undeniable pop of personality.



Jan-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper acquired Chicago-based sparkling water company Limitless, a company which offers Lightly Caffeinated Sparkling Water has zero calories, zero grams of sugar, zero artificial ingredients. The partnership was aimed expanding the distribution of Limitless products.



Jun-2019: Fever-Tree announced its Refreshingly Light Cucumber Tonic. The drink Cucumber Tonic has the essence of summer and complements of spirits like gin, vodka, tequila, aperitifs.



May-2019: Fever tree launched ready to drink bottle gin and tonics to take its expertise in alcohol markets. The range includes a Premium Indian Gin & Tonic; a Refreshingly Light Gin & Tonic; and an Elderflower Gin & Tonic.



Mar-2019: Q-Mixers came into partnership with Tales of the Cocktail. The partnership comes as cocktail culture trends toward simpler drinks, like the highball, made with the best possible ingredients from top-quality spirits, crystal clear ice and the best tasting mixers, and on the heels of Morgan Stanley’s prediction that the premium carbonated mixer market will grow sevenfold in the US over the next five years.



Sep-2018: Fever-Tree partnered with Patrón Tequila, a company of tequila products. The partnership was aimed at creating Citrus Tonic Water, balance drink out the sweet & peppery notes of Patrón Silver Tequila to create a delicious, refreshing long drink.



Sep-2018: Keurig Dr Pepper acquired Core Nutrition, a company that produces a range of beverages such as Core Hydration, nutrient-enhanced bottled water, and Core Organic. The acquisition was focused on attaining the full growth potential for the business.



Feb-2018: Fentimans launched tonic water for connoisseurs. The product offers premium mixers to drink with luxury spirits, and developed to accentuate and amplify the delicate botanical flavours found in artisanal and premium gin.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Flavor



• Plain



• Flavored



By Distribution Channel



• Off-trade



• On-trade



• Online Retail



By Packaging Form



• Cans



• Bottles



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)



• The Coca Cola Company



• Monster Beverage Corporation (Hansen Beverage)



• Fever-Tree Drinks PLC



• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



• PepsiCo, Inc. (Soda Stream International Ltd.)



• Q-Tonic, LLC



• Zevia, LLC



• Fentimans Ltd.



• Britvic PLC



