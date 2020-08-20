Global Tomato Ketchup Industry

Global Tomato Ketchup Market to Reach $20. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tomato Ketchup estimated at US$19. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR
The Tomato Ketchup market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 120-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Campbell Soup Company
- General Mills, Inc.
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- Kikkoman Corporation
- Nestle SA
- Premier Foods PLC
- Tate & Lyle PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 24
