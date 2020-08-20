Global Tomato Ketchup Industry

Global Tomato Ketchup Market to Reach $20. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tomato Ketchup estimated at US$19. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR



The Tomato Ketchup market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 120-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills, Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Kikkoman Corporation

Nestle SA

Premier Foods PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 24

