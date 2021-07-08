Global Toilet Seat Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Featuring TOTO, Kohler and Roca Among Others

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toilet Seat Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A toilet seat consists of the seat itself, which may be contoured for the user to sit on, and the lid, which covers the toilet when it is not in use. It is mainly classified as Separate Bidet Seats and Integrated Bidet Seats. It is mainly used in Residential and Non-residential.

This report describes the global market size of Toilet Seat from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as theUnited States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Toilet Seat as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Residential

Non-residential

Types Segment:

Separate Bidet Seats

Integrated Bidet Seats

Companies Covered:

TOTO

Kohler

Roca

Villeroy&Boch

Lixil

Duravit

GEBERIT

BEMIS

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

5.6 Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Toilet Seat Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Toilet Seat by Region

8.2 Import of Toilet Seat by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

9.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

10.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

11.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

12.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

13.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Toilet Seat Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Toilet Seat Market Size

14.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Toilet Seat Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Toilet Seat Market Size Forecast

15.2 Toilet Seat Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 TOTO

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TOTO

16.1.4 TOTO Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Kohler

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Kohler

16.2.4 Kohler Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Roca

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Roca

16.3.4 Roca Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Villeroy&Boch

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Villeroy&Boch

16.4.4 Villeroy&Boch Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Lixil

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Lixil

16.5.4 Lixil Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Duravit

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Duravit

16.6.4 Duravit Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 GEBERIT

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of GEBERIT

16.7.4 GEBERIT Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 BEMIS

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of BEMIS

16.8.4 BEMIS Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

