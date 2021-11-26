Global Tissue Paper Market Outlook 2021-2026 with Profiles of Major Players Kimberly-Clark, Essity Aktiebolag, Vinda Int'l, Procter & Gamble, Hengan Int'l, Clearwater Paper Corp, and More

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others), By End User (Residential, Food and Beverage Industry, Hospital, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tissue Paper Market was valued USD 49.6 billion and is expected to reach USD 67.98 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.63% through 2026.

Some of the major trends in this market include growing population, growing urbanization, innovative products offered by the companies and increasing demand for tissue paper products due to rising concerns regarding health and hygiene. People's growing awareness towards the importance of maintaining personal hygiene is further driving the demand for the items available in this market. Moreover, factors like healthy and ethical lifestyle and growing disposable income will further enhance the growth of this market through 2026.

In terms of end-user, the Global Tissue Paper Market is categorized into residential, hospital, food and beverage industry, and others. Among them, residential segment represents the highest market share of around 39% of the Global Tissue Paper Market because of the changing lifestyle, habits and growing concern about health & hygiene among the consumers.

In terms of region, the Global Tissue Paper Market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominates the Global Tissue Paper Market and the growth of tissue paper products here is largely dependent upon the population of the continent. In 2016, the North American regional market had a value share of 32.42 percent in the worldwide tissue paper market, which is predicted to drop to 29.84 percent by the end of the forecast period in 2026.

Story continues

However, the Asia Pacific tissue paper market, which was predicted to be close behind North America in 2020, will see strong growth in the forecast period and hold the largest value share of around 32.66 percent by 2026. It is the United States that holds the largest share of the tissue paper industry in terms of the country in the year 2020 and it is expected to maintain the first position in the market considering the GDP and the food consumption pattern. After the United States, China holds the second position at the global level.

Today, the Global Tissue Paper Market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering this market. Some of the major companies are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Vinda International Holdings Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Sofidel Group, Kruger Inc., and MPI Papermills Inc. The Global Tissue Paper Market is highly fragmented due to many local and international players.

Years Considered

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Tissue Paper Market based on by product, by end-user, by distribution channel, by region, and by company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tissue Paper Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Frequency of Purchase

5.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges Post Purchase

5.4. Preferred Distribution Channel



6. Global Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, Others (Wipes, Decorative Tissue, etc.))

6.2.2. By End User (Residential, Hospital, Food and Beverage Industry, and Others (Malls and Multiplex, Schools, Colleges, etc.))

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others (Direct Sellers, General Merchandized Retailers, etc.))

6.2.4. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map

7. North America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9. Europe Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10. South America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Tissue Paper Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

14.2. Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

14.3. Vinda International Holdings Limited

14.4. The Procter & Gamble Company

14.5. Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

14.6. Clearwater Paper Corporation

14.7. Unicharm Corporation

14.8. Sofidel Group

14.9. Kruger Inc.

14.10. MPI Papermills Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kncdgf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



