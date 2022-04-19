ReportLinker

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Tires Market to Reach 2.9 Billion Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tires estimated at 2.1 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.9 Billion Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Radial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach 2.4 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bias segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 568.2 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Tires market in the U.S. is estimated at 568.2 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 592.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured) -

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Avon Tyres

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Maxxis International

Michelin

MITAS A.S.

MRF

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres Oyj

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

Techking Tires Ltd.

Titan International, Inc.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Tires: An Introduction

Definitions of Key Tire components

Elements of Tire Designing

Dynamics of Design Element of Tires

Trade-Off between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires

Developments in Design

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight

for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

Types of Automotive Tires

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and

OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type

Body Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and

OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type for Radial

and Bias Ply Tires

Advantages of Radial Tires over Bias Tires

Wide-Base Tires

Tire Classification and Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Tires

Bus Tires

Truck Tires

Two Wheeler Tires

Off-The-Road Tires

Tire Recycling

Growing Volumes of Reclaimed Rubber Highlights the Progressive

Improvements Made in Scrap Tire Recycling: Global Reclaimed

Rubber Market (in Kilo Tons) for the years 2014, 2016 and

2022

Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile

Rising Automobile Production and Technological Advances Set

Perfect Stage for Growth of Global Tire Market

Recent Market Activity

China and Other Developed Regions Exhibit Faster Growth Pace

World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed Regions for

the Years 2019 & 2025

World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for

2018-2025

Stable Economic Scenario to Positively Influence Automotive

Tires Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Key Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Anticipated Increase in Vehicle Production

Increasing Automotive Sales

Rising Adoption of High-Performance Tires

Rising LCV Sales to Benefit Radial Tires

Extended Operating Lifespan of Vehicles

Increasing Competition and Sophisticated Manufacturing Processes

Coronavirus Outbreak Catches Automotive and Tire Industries

Off-Guard

Tires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand

for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires

Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization

Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging

Countries

China Leads Tire Radialization Growth in terms of Domestic

Consumption and Exports: Chinese Production of Passenger Car

Radial (PCR) and Light Truck Radial (LTR) Tires (In Million

Units) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon

Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle

Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Rising Vehicle Density Expands the Addressable Market for

Replacement Tires in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car &

Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the

Years 2017 and 2020

Tire Aftermarket, a Cyclical Market Dependent on the

Replacement Cycle: Automotive Tire Replacement Cycle

(in Number of Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket

Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires

Market

Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China

Bodes Well for Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global

Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million

Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics

Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit

Demand for CV Tires

Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade

Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs

A Futuristic Eco-Friendly Tire Concept, Airless Tires Continue

to Elicit Development Focus from Leading Tire Manufacturers:

Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018 and 2024

eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics

What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?

Projected Expansion of Vehicle Fleet Supported by the Growth in

E-Commerce Logistics to Benefit Demand for Commercial Vehicle

Tires: Global E-Commerce Logistics Market (In US$ Million)

for the Years 2018 and 2023

Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to

Benefit Demand for Bus Tires

Popularly Referred to as Rail on Rubber Tires, BRTs to Generate

Strong Demand for Bus Tires: Global Number of Heavy Duty

Transit Buses (In 000) by Country for the Year 2018 and 2022

Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing

Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires

As the Smart Choice for Urban Mobility in Crowded Cities,

Projected Gains in Sales of Two Wheelers Catalyzes Demand

Opportunities for OEM Two Wheeler Tires: Global Spending on

Two Wheelers (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018 and 2022

An Overview on Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires Industry - The Niche

Market Segment

Strong Demand Cues and Rising Mechanization to Impel Off-The-

Road Tire Market

New Tire Materials Present Expansion Opportunities

Construction & Mining Equipment Segment to Post Fastest Growth

Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for

Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles

As a Key Underlying Demand Driver, the Stable Outlook for the

Construction Industry Strengthens the Baseline Growth

Forecasts of Construction Vehicle Tires: Global Construction

Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Projected Need for Construction Vehicles in line With the

Expected Recovery in the Industry?s Outlook to Expand the

Market Opportunity for Construction Tires in the OEM Market:

Global Spending on Construction Vehicles (In US$ Billion) by

Vehicle Type for the Years 2017 & 2020

Strong Demand for below 31-Inch Tires

Original Equipment Continues to Hold Major Share

USA and Asia: The Key Markets

Technological Advancements Augment Market Growth

Product Innovation & Capacity Expansion Remain Key Strategies

Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for

Agricultural Vehicle Tires

Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve

Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns

Projected Growth in CAPEX Spending on Agricultural Vehicles &

Machinery Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of OEM

Agricultural Tires: Global Sales of Agricultural Vehicles (In

US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2016 and 2020

High Performance Advanced Tires: Rising Automotive Production

and Favorable Regulations Fuel Growth

Increasing Focus on Safety & Fuel Economy

Stringent Regulations for Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission

Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires

As the Key Demographic Driver of Automobile Growth, Middle

Class Population in Asia Represents the Most Prominent

Indirect Demand Driver for Tires : Global Middle Class

Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years

2017, 2022 & 2030

Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (In US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the

Tire Market

Strong Growth of the Tire Cord Market Bodes Well for the Tire

Industry: Global Consumption of Tire Cord (In Metric Tons) By

Material Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire

Engineering

Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the

Entire Life-Cycle of Tires

Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires

With Melting Oceans Causing Cold Winter Storms & Snowfalls,

Demand for Winter Tires Receives a Major Boost: Global Sales

of Winter Tire (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 and

2022

Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For

Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market

Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of

Manufacturer Profitability

Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of

Price Erosion

Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze

Manufacturer Profit Margins

Accounting for Over 45% in Total Cost of Tire Production,

Rubber Prices Remain the Prime Determinant of Competitive Tire

Pricing Capabilities: Percentage of Tire Raw Material Cost

Breakdown by Material Type

Firming Up of Rubber Prices, Price Sensitivity in the Retail

Tires Market & the Resulting Inability to Pass on Increased

Cost to the Customer to Deflate Tire Manufacturers? Profit

Margins: Thailand and Malaysian Natural Rubber Prices (In

US$ Per Kg) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018

EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed

Boost

Key Market Restraints and Challenges

Rising Adoption of Retreading Tires

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials



