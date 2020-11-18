Global Tire Precipitated Silica Industry & Markets Report 2020: International Trade, Tire Market Drivers, Market Demand, Prices, and Values 2015-2040
Precipitated silica industry and tire market analysis covering the period 2015 to 2040. Industry coverage includes production capacities, trends, and industry drivers. Market coverage includes international trade, tire market drivers, market demand, prices, and values.
An overview of the precipitated silica industry leads to a more detailed analysis of the manufacturing landscape. This looks at key manufacturers and the geographical spread of global manufacturing capacity including the publisher's estimates for tire-related capacity. This is followed by an analysis of the manufacturer's financial performance and product developments.
Precipitated silica market dynamics are then addressed for the tire segment. Consideration is given to drivers such as global megatrends, material developments, legislation, and product differentiation.
International trade looks at regional HS281122 product flow, providing historic and current trade flows and regional balances. These are taken forward to analyze supply versus demand.
The key focus of the report is a detailed look at the historic, current, and projected market demand in the tire segment. Detailed projections are provided for future demand based on the mix of market drivers already outlined. The regional market demands are then combined with regional and segmental pricing estimates to determine market values.
The report concludes with a section looking at global and regional supply versus demand for tire segment products.
The executive summary provides extensive conclusions and key takeaways for the report. This is designed for easy transfer into management presentations.
Report Scope:
This market report has the following scope:
Precipitated Silica: Precipitated silica used in the tire market. The precipitated silica market for tires can be subdivided by silica types. The types covered in this report are defined in the table below. CTS is estimated as a proportion of the total by alternative methods.
Manufacturers: Manufacturers of precipitated silica for use in tires.
Markets: The tire market including main tire types and subtypes.
Geographies: This report covers the global tire precipitated silica industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America, and South Asia. Each region is subdivided into the appropriate countries and in some instances states/provinces.
Time Frame: Years 2015 to 2040.
Market Demand: Demand for 2015 to 2019 is modeled and adjusted to an average value from a range of industry sources. Demand for 2020 to 2040 is projected using stated modeling techniques.
Regional Pricing: For China, Europe, and USMCA for three reference grades (standard silica, medium surface area highly dispersible silica, high surface area highly dispersible silica) based on confidential sources and publisher estimates.
Market Values: Market values for the years 2018, 2019 with projected values based upon the respective yearly volume estimate, segment mix, and 2019 price.
Exclusive Content:
In-depth industry insight for production & markets.
Industry-leading market demand modeling benchmarked versus actual usage data.
Market Pricing for Reference Grades.
Detailed regional trade analysis.
Regional rubber capacity utilisations via regional trade, demand, and supply analysis.
Target Audience:
This report is targeted at precipitated silica manufacturers, rubber chemical manufacturers, and tire manufacturers. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research, and market insight. Other parties that will find this report valuable include: equipment suppliers, raw material producers, precipitated silica traders, and industry consultants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contents
2. Executive Summary
Scope
Objectives
Market Drivers
Market Volumes
Market Values
Industry Outlook
3. Introduction
Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
Scope
Objectives
Information Sources
Assumptions
4. Methodology
General Reporting Principles
Consumer-Up Analysis
Key Parameters
Consumer Plant Parameters
Product Technology Parameters
Market Parameters
Historic Values
Future Projections
Market Demand for Tire Chemicals
Consumer-Up Analysis
Tire Parameters
Tire Utilisations
Projected Utilisations
Historic Utilisations
Reported Values
Market Values for the Tire Segment
Regional Valuations
Data Validation
Market Demand
Market Values
5. Industry Overview
Raw Materials
Manufacturing Process
Manufacturing Landscape
Key Market Segments
6. Manufacturers
Key Manufacturers
Recent & Future Capacity Changes
Manufacturing Capacities
Global
Regional
Country
Financial Analysis
Global Manufacturers
Chinese Manufacturers
Manufacturing Developments
Product Developments
Historic Developments
Current Landscape
Future Developments
7. Quantitative Market Drivers
Tire Production by Type
Non-Commercial Vehicle Tires
Commercial Vehicle Tires
8. Qualitative Market Drivers
Historical Perspective
Evolution of High-Value Added Products
PC and SUV
Motorcycle and Scooter
Commercial Vehicle Tires
Market Positioning
Manufacturer's Tier Level
OE Market
RP Market
Geographical Influences
Performance Requirements
Compounding Differences
External Drivers
Tirel Labelling
Sustainable Developments
Competing Technologies
9. International Trade
Regional Trade Balances
Average Trade Values per MT
10. Market Demand
Global Demand
Regional Demand
Country Demand
11. Market Pricing
China
Europe
USMCA
12. Market Values
Global
Regional
13. Estimated Rubber Capacity Utilisation
14. Concluding Comments
15. Appendices
Tire Types and Subtypes
16. Additional Documentation
Companies Mentioned
Black Cat
DEC Chemicals
Evonik Industries
Jinneng Science
Longxing
Madhu
PPG
Quechen Silicon
Solvay
Tata Chemicals
Tosoh
Zhengyuan
