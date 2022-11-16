The Global Timber Logistics Market is expected to grow by $1.58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Timber Logistics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the timber logistics market and it is poised to grow by $1. 58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Timber Logistics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439307/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the timber logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paper-based packaging, increasing demand for timber in the construction industry, and rising imports and exports of lumber.

The timber logistics market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The timber logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Industrial Roundwood

• Fuelwood

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the use of lesser-known timber species as one of the prime reasons driving the timber logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of timber alternatives and improved traceability and transparency in the timber logistics market due to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the timber logistics market covers the following areas:

• Timber logistics market sizing

• Timber logistics market forecast

• Timber logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading timber logistics market vendors that include acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., Dalaro Shipping AB, Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Trimble Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Denholm UK Logistics Ltd., and Euroforest Ltd. Also, the timber logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



