The global tile & stone adhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0%, between 2022 and 2027

·4 min read
Tile and stone adhesives are used to create a strong and durable bond between tile/stone and the tiling substrate. These adhesives are used to fix ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, mosaics, marble, and granite to walls and floors in residential, commercial, and institutional applications.

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)


The epoxy segment to lead the market during the forecast period.
Based on chemistry, epoxy is expected to lead the tile & stone adhesives market.Epoxy accounted for the largest share and is a major type of tile & stone adhesives.

Epoxy adhesives are arguably among the most versatile resins used across industries.They exhibit superior tensile and shear strength, but poor peel strength unless modified with a more resilient polymer.

They offer excellent resistance to oil, moisture, and a number of solvents. Low shrinkage on curing and high resistance to creep under prolonged stress are the major characteristics of several high-quality epoxy adhesives.

The new construction segment to lead the tile & stone adhesives market during the forecast period.
Based on construction type, the tile & stone adhesives market is segmented into new construction and repairs & renovation.The construction industry is growing at a faster rate as a result of increased spending in residential and institutional applications, for this purpose, globally.

These adhesives have a huge market for tile-on-tile application in India, Singapore, and China. Also, the high spending planned by respective governments of developing economies such as Qatar, Oman, Vietnam, Poland, Ukraine, Argentina, and Brazil, is expected to drive the growth of tile adhesives in new construction applications.

The tile & stone adhesives market in the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on end use, the tile & stone adhesives market is segmented into residential, commercial and institutional.The institutional segment, which includes hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

This growth is due to initiatives taken by government organizations to boost education, medical, and tourism activities globally. The leading countries in these segments include Sweden, Oman, Kuwait, India, Qatar, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Asia Pacific tile & stone adhesives market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing tile & stone adhesives market globally.The increasing awareness about the benefits of tile adhesives, improved tile strength & slip resistance, low VOC emitting products, and a large number of residential construction activities in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and China are fueling the growth of the tile & stone adhesives market.

Asia Pacific is the more promising market and is expected to be the same during the forecast period.
Information was gathered from secondary research and In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the tile & stone adhesives market to verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%
• By Designation: C Level – 21%, D Level – 23%, and Others – 56%
• By Region: North America – 37%, Asia Pacific– 26%, Europe – 23%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 4%
The key companies profiled in this report are ARDEX Group (Germany), Terraco Group (UAE), Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), H.B. Fuller (US), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Fosroc International Limited (UK), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), Laticrete International, Inc. (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France).

Research Coverage:
• This report provides detailed segmentation of the tile & stone adhesives market based on chemistry, construction type, end use, and region. Chemistry is divided into cementitious, epoxy, and others. Construction Type is divided into new construction and repairs & renovation. Based on end use, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial and institutional. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
