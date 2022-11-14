Global Threat Intelligence Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Threat Intelligence Industry"
Global Threat Intelligence Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Threat Intelligence estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR

The Threat Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Threat Intelligence Security Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
