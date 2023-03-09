Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $409.7 Million by 2030 - Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for TCP
Global Market for Thermally Conductive Plastics
The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $409.7 Million by 2030
The global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$142.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$409.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$107.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (pbt) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44.2 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
463
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$142.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$409.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
14.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
A Prelude to Thermally Conductive Plastics
Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility
Thermal Conductivity of Metals Vs. Plastics
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
COVID-19 Decimates Thermally Conductive Plastics Demand, Prospects Promising
Manufacturing Growth Skews Upside amid Rising Prices & Supply Chain Hiccups
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Market Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market in Upswing Mode with Colossal Gains
Polyamide: Thriving Segment of Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Electrical & Electronics Holds Commanding Share
LED Light Segment to Occupy Major Share
Primary Applications of Advanced Materials
Home Electronics & Wi-Fi Routers
Batteries & LED Heat Sinks
Automotive Domain
North America & Europe Holds Major Share in TCPs Market
Asia-Pacific Sweeps Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market with Majority Stake
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Consumer Electronics Segment Witnesses Burgeoning Growth, Driving the Demand for TCP
Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects
LED Lighting Makes Transition to Thermally Conductive Solutions
Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management in LED Lamps
Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting Systems
Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand
Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects
Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion for TCP
Increasing Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems as a Measure to Cut Energy Costs Drive the Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Rising Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications Bodes Well for Market Expansion
Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Thermally Conductive Plastics
A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Automotive Applications
Outlook for 2023 Remains Positive
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Increasing Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Housings
Prospects in Aerospace Sector
Aging Aircraft Fleet, an Opportunity for Fleet Upgrades and Replacement Parts & Components
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Growing Demand from the Industrial Sector Propels Market Growth
Emphasis on Automation Creates Conducive Environment for Thermal Conductive Plastics
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well
Select Advancements and Innovations
Injection Molding Remains Key Technology
Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management Augment Digital Revolution
3D Printing & Sustainability Aspects
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcb6rg
