The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.6%

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by a high awaiting number of organ transplant procedures and the expanding inclination for precision medicine. However, a lack of infrastructure and low awareness in middle/low-income countries may challenge the growth of this market.

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product, Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03722542/?utm_source=GNW


Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in the technology segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the technology, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is segmented into Immunoassays - Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS - LC-MS, GC-MS, The LC-MS is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market are affordability, reliability, and its availability in automated platform, as well as wide benefits of advanced HPLC usage in TDM drugs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the upsurging population (especially in Japan and China), availaibility of comprehensive government healthcare coverage in Japan (for transplantation & related diagnostic procedures), government efforts to increase awareness about primitive disease detection and health check-ups, rising government expenditure in China and India to remodel and expand healthcare infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of severe diseases

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)
• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)
• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Abbott (US)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
• bioMérieux SA (France)
• Theradiag SA (France)
• Grifols S.A. (Spain)
• Exagen Inc. (US)
• R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
• ARK DIAGNOSTICS, Inc. (US)
• Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK)
• BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland)
• IMMUNDIAGNOSTIK AG (Germany)
• BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany)
• UTAK (US)
• DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
• Jasem Laboratory Systems and Solutions (Turkey)
• Aalto Scientific, Ltd. (US)
• apDia Group (Belgium)
• SJK Global, LLC. (US)
• Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US)
• Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Eagle Biosciences, Inc. (US)
• Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)

Research Coverage:
This report studies the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring products offered by the top 26 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03722542/?utm_source=GNW

    The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S. military recovers its remnants from the ocean off the coast of South Carolina. The head of North American Aerospace Defence Command, General Glen VanHerck, described the balloon as being 200 feet (61 metres) high, with a surveillance payload the size of a regional passenger jet that likely weighed in excess of a couple thousand pounds.