Global Therapeutic Contact Lens market stood at USD 2,830.96 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period to reach USD 4656.82 Million by 2027

This can be ascribed to the rising demand for therapeutic contact lenses, which has greatly increased because of the rising incidence rate of corneal diseases. Therapeutic contact lenses are frequently used to treat various corneal and ocular conditions.

The therapeutic contact lenses guard against mechanical ocular surface degradation and external environmental conditions on the cornea. Patients with corneal erosion syndrome who wear therapeutic contact lenses benefit from the promotion of re-epithelialization and a reduction in pain. In the therapeutic management of corneal and ocular surface diseases, contact lenses are crucial. Soft lenses and scleral lenses are two types of contact lenses used for therapeutic purposes. Therapeutic Contact Lens have multiple therapeutic benefits such as creating a mechanical barrier between the cornea and the outside world, hydrating the corneal epithelium, speeding up corneal wound healing, and relieving discomfort, which makes therapeutic contact lenses a mandatory medication for the ail related diseases. As a result of becoming a crucial medication in the eye-related problems, the therapeutic contact lenses market will grow during the forecast period.

Increase Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation to Support Market Growth

The eye is a complex and intricate organ that is fitted with a variety of anatomical and physiological drug penetration barriers, such as the precorneal and corneal barriers, the conjunctival barriers, the blood-aqueous barrier, and the blood-retinal barrier.Ocular drug distribution to the desired target tissue is a highly difficult undertaking for doctors and scientists because of these obstacles.



The research and development sector mainly focuses on new ways to treat eyes by drug delivery.Therapeutic contact lenses with embedded drug-loaded particles can be created by mixing various colloidal drug-encapsulated particles, including micelles, liposomes, microemulsions, and polymeric micro- and nanoparticles.



Although polymeric particles of any size can be embedded into contact lenses, especially those in the micron range, the fundamental characteristics of contact lenses, such as their optical and physical properties, are easily influenced by larger sized particles, which is why nanoparticles are most frequently used today.Various drug-loaded nanoparticles can produce therapeutic contact lenses with polymeric nanoparticles.



Drug-loaded nanoparticles can typically be included by mixing with contact lens monomers before polymerization. Drugs that are unstable in the UV or heat needed for polymerization can still be put into therapeutic contact lenses that have already undergone polymerization by soaking them in particulate solutions. Also, many researchers have concentrated on the creation of drug-eluting polymeric devices inside therapeutic contact lenses in the form of implants or films with transparent center zones to extend the release of medications and boost the drug-loading capacity without compromising the fundamental features of therapeutic contact lenses.

Rapid Technological Advancement Driving Market Growth

The market for therapeutic contact lenses will rise because of rising technological advancements in the market, throughout the forecast period.Drug delivery capabilities is one of the examples of a technological development that is greatly assisting the market expansion for therapeutic contact lenses.



In today’s world, where people are becoming more digital, Artificial intelligence is also used in healthcare.AI in eye care seeks to enhance clinical decision-making while also significantly reducing the burden of ocular disease and avoidable blindness.



The expansion of therapeutic contact lenses may also be aided by rising demand for soft contact lenses. Throughout the forecast period, the market for therapeutic contact lenses will increase due to rising advances in these lenses.

Availability of Different Types of Therapeutic Contact Lenses

The therapeutic contact lens offers a larger variety of contact lenses than before.Using a therapeutic contact lens focusing on a particular problem has also benefitted the market as specific circumstances may mandate the selection of a specific therapeutic lens.



Epithelial or stromal edema should be avoided if the therapeutic goal is to protect and heal the corneal epithelium.Hence the best option is a high-Dk silicone hydrogel lens (Balafilcon A, Lotrafilcon A) or a very thin membrane-type lens (Crofilcon).



A hydrophilic lens with a low water content can be taken as option, if both surface protection and encouragement of stromal wound vascularization are objectives in therapeutic contact lens.A wise financial choice is to use a daily disposable moderate-water content lens if the patient is prone to lens loss or needs to change the therapeutic lens frequently.



Thus, the availability of multiple therapeutic lenses based on the material type will fuel the growth by the availability of materials used for making therapeutic contact lens, according to the role and cost of the therapeutic contact lens market.

Government Initiatives Supporting Market Growth

Favorable government actions that promote enhanced vision care will expand the therapeutic contact lens industry. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is attempting to raise awareness by launching several programs like the Vision Health Initiative. The goal of the Vision Health Initiative is to support contact lens wearers’ access to easy and affordable eye care. Numerous private organizations and the government and public health associations are actively promoting vision care protocols. For World Sight Day, Johnson has started a campaign called "Spotlightsight." which is committed to providing 100,000 children with access to vision screenings and 1,000 sight-restoring procedures for cataract patients. The "Changing Lives" campaign of X-Cell Specialty Contacts aims to help underprivileged patients.

Market Segmentation

The global therapeutic contact lens market is segmented based on material type, application, distribution channel. Based on material type, the market can be fragmented into Senofilcon, Balafilcon, Lotrafilcon, Methafilcon, Others (Etafilcon, Narafilcon, etc.). Based on application, the market can be divided into Drug Delivery, Corneal Healing, Pain Relief, Sealing & Protection, Others (Corneal Protection, etc.). Based on Distribution Channel, the market can be segmented Hospitals & Clinics, Online, Optical Retail Stores. Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021, with United States being the largest market. United States therapeutic contact lens market stood at USD871.50 million in 2021 on account of widespread use of this technique across academic and research institutions in the country.

Company Profiles

Alcon, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch, Health Companies, Inc., EssilorLuxottica S.A, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, SynergEyes Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, Hoya Corporation, SEED Co., Ltd. are among the major market players operating in the global therapeutic contact lens market.



About Reportlinker

