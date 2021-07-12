Abstract: Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 10. 9 Million Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Machinery estimated at 5.

9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach 8.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile

Machinery Industry

Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes

for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points

for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Textile Machinery: An Introduction

Types of Textile Machinery

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machines

Weaving Machinery

Fabric Knitting Machinery

Textile Finishing Machinery

Outlook

Regional Landscape

EXHIBIT 3: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific,

Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North

America

Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth

China: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market

World Textile Machinery Shipments

Spinning Machinery

EXHIBIT 4: Global Spinning Machines Shipments (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Rotors,

Long-Staple Spindles and Short-Staple Spindles

Draw Texturing Machinery

EXHIBIT 5: Global Draw Texturing Machines Shipments (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Single

Heater and Double Heater

Knitting Machinery

EXHIBIT 6: Global Knitting Machines Shipments (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Large

Circular Knitting Machines (Single and Double), and Flat

Knitting Machines

Weaving Machines

EXHIBIT 7: Global Weaving Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Air-Jet, Rapier &

Projectile, and Water-Jet

Overview of Textile Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2019

): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home

Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

EXHIBIT 9: Global Textile Materials Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment

EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Nonwovens (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Application

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to

Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &

Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in

Textiles & Apparel Sector

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Sustainability Gains Prominence

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical

Textiles and Traditional Textiles

EXHIBIT 12: World Technical Textiles Production by Country/

Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for

Americas, China, EU, India, and Rest of World Country/Region

% Share

EXHIBIT 13: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for

Composites, Nonwovens and Woven

EXHIBIT 14: World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales

Breakdown (%) by Application for 2019 and 2025

Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate

Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

EXHIBIT 15: World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

EXHIBIT 16: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban

Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region

Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues

Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations

TRADE STATISTICS

EXHIBIT 19: Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019):

Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

EXHIBIT 20: Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):

Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

EXHIBIT 21: Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding,

Drawing, Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials) (2019

): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination

Country

EXHIBIT 22: Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch

-bonding) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by

Destination Country



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinning Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Draw Texturizing

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Draw Texturizing Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Draw Texturizing

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitting Machines

by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

The US Textile Machinery Market: Immediate Prospects Remain

Sluggish

EXPORT-IMPORT DATA

EXHIBIT 23: US Imports of Textile Spinning Machinery (2019):

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

EXHIBIT 24: US Imports of Carding Machinery (Textile Fiber

Preparation) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country of

Origin

EXHIBIT 25: US Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

EXHIBIT 26: US Imports of Circular Knitting Machines (Cylinder

Diameter More than 165 mm) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value

by Country of Origin

EXHIBIT 27: US Imports of Flat Knitting Machines (2019):

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

EXHIBIT 28: US Imports of Finishing of Felt or Nonwovens

Machines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by

Country of Origin

EXHIBIT 29: US Imports of Extruding, Drawing, Texturing or

Cutting Man-Made Textile Material Machines (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important

Market for Textile Machinery

Textile Machinery Exports to Remain Firm

Export Import Scenario

EXHIBIT 30: Chinese Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat;

Stitch-bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export

Value by Destination Country

EXHIBIT 31: Chinese Imports of Spinning Machines (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of

Origin

EXHIBIT 32: Chinese Imports of Carding Machines (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of

Origin

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Textile Machinery Market in Europe takes a Hit Amid COVID-19

Outbreak

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Growth Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Rising Anti-

China Sentiment

An Import Centric Nation

Export Import Scenario

EXHIBIT 33: Indian Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination

Country

EXHIBIT 34: Indian Exports of Knitting Machines (Flat, Stitch-

Bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by

Destination Country

EXHIBIT 35: Indian Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of

Origin

Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: India Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Overview of Select Markets

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Taiwan

Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 61: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 67: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Brazil Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 193

